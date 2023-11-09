Hollywood stars such as Alec Baldwin and Mandy Moore took to social media to celebrate the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. on Instagram and X.

Hollywood is celebrating the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actors' union and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The strike will end on Thursday, 12:01 A.M.

SAG-AFTRA end-of-strike statement

SAG-AFTRA shared a statement with its members that said, “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”

Many actors took to social media to share their joy.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president and part of the negotiating committee, posted on her Instagram: “We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment!”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore posted an Instagram story: “Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walk (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc…)”

Alec Baldwin also posted on Instagram. He wrote in the caption for his video, “The SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. Congratulations to each and every person, on both sides, who are responsible for this great occasion.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen also posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account: “I am grateful that a fair agreement has been reached. Now, we have to ensure that our entertainment industry and economy rebounds stronger than ever.”

SAG-AFTRA will most likely announce the details of the deal before it is ratified.