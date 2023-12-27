Alec Baldwin is an accomplished television and film actor. Here's your chance to see inside Baldwin's former home. Check it out!

There's no question that Alec Baldwin is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today. Baldwin might be best known for starring in the hit TV series 30 Rock. Baldwin also has starred in several film classics such as It's Complicated, The Departed, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Cooler and The Hunt for Red October.

Given Baldwin's stardom, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Alec Baldwin's $250K home in Central New York

Back in 2016, Baldwin appeared in several major films. These include Rules Don't Apply, Blind, Paris Can Wait, Back in the Day, and The Curse of Don Scarducci.

Around the same time, Baldwin also acquired a home in Central New York. The property purchase cost the It's Complicated star $250,000.

But fast forward to 2022, as part of Baldwin's real-estate-selling spree, he successfully sold the home. Baldwin's real-estate-selling spree came at the wake of his involvement in the controversial shooting incident that happened on the set of the film Rust.

Here are some photos of Alec Baldwin's $250K former home in Central New York.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally constructed in 1828, the home sits on 2.4 acres of land. The home itself encompasses at least 5,400 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a nice foyer, a decent-sized living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a formal dining room, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Although most of the main attractions of the property are found indoors, the home is still surrounded by plenty of green spaces. The amount of green spaces make it ideal for the new homeowner to enjoy some fresh air by taking a walk or to do some gardening activities.

Its grassy lawns are filled with various trees and other plant life. Furthermore, the location of the property is just a stone's throw away from Oneida Lake.

Baldwin is a decorated actor, who has had plenty of memorable acting performances in the big screens. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Baldwin has a net worth of around $70 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Alec Baldwin's $250K home in Central New York.