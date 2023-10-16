Alexander Volkanovski has a net worth of $3.5 million in 2023. One of the heaviest hitters in mixed martial arts and a premier striker, Volkanovski has established himself as a legend in the sport. That legend grew when he took a fight against Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev on short notice. Alexander “The Great” is now scheduled to headline UFC 294, but how did he come to his wealth? We will answer that below.

Alexander Volkanovski's net worth in 2023 is $3.5 million, according to sites like sportskeeda.com and sportslens.com. A win at UFC 294 would catapult this number even higher into rare figures for a UFC fighter.

The majority of Volkanovski's income has come from his impressive career in the UFC. In his last fight against Makhachev, he had a $500,000 purse and a $500,000 PPV share. With a Fight of the Night bonus, Volkanovski made over $1 million from the iconic fight.

The Great also has made plenty of money out side of the octagon. Athletikan is an Australian shoe brand that endorses the superstar who is from Australia himself.

Alexander Volkanovski: early life

Volkanovski is one of the toughest guys in the sport, and his background illustrates that. Born in New South Wales, Australia, he was wrestling at a young age, even winning national titles by age 12. He also spent time as a rugby player. Volk played semi-professional rugby and was named the Group 7 Rugby League's best player in 2010.

His versatility displays his athletic abilities, but it wasn't until he was 22 that he got into MMA. He was 4-0 as an amateur before competing in promotions like Pacific Xtreme Combat and Australian Fighting Championships, places where he won championship titles.

Volkanovski plays like a former rugby player. He is super tough, and it is nearly impossible to execute a take-down on him. He packs a dangerous punch with both hands and is one of the best strikers in the sport. Being a shorter fighter (5 foot 6), he is always applying pressure and playing offense in order to get the upper hand.

Alexander Volkanovski: UFC career

After 10 straight wins prior to the UFC, Volkanovski made his debut with the biggest company in MMA in 2016. He got a second-round TKO over Yusuke Kasuya in what would be his last fight before permanently moving from lightweight down to featherweight.

Volkanovski won seven straight UFC fights before being afforded a championship bout. He faced Max Holloway at UFC 245 for the featherweight belt and won by unanimous decision after a high-intensity match.

Volkanovski has defended that belt five times, against Holloway (twice), Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and Yair Rodriguez. Having held the belt since Dec. 14, 2019, Volkanovski is by far the longest-tenured champion in the UFC.

He won 22 straight fights overall, including his first 12 in the UFC. Volkanovski has never lost as a flyweight. His first and only UFC loss came at UFC 284 when he moved up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev. It is viewed at as one of the best fights of all time, but the ending was somewhat controversial. Despite Makhachev winning by unanimous decision, many fans believed Volkanovski deserved the win.

Regardless, Volkanovski now has a chance for redemption. Makhachev was scheduled to take on Charles Oliveira, but a sparring injury afforded Volkanovski the chance to take the fight as a replacement just 11 days before the title match. Volkanovski now has a tall task in front of him. A victory would launch his career into G.O.A.T conversations as he would become only the fifth-ever simultaneous champion.

However, Volkanovski is moving up a weight division on a very short notice against one of the best fighters in the world in a place (Abu Dhabi) where Makhachev will have the fans on his side. Still, no one is counting out The Great Alexander Volkanovski. The number two pound-for-pound fighter in the world has proven he can compete with Makhachev, and their rematch bout is one of the most highly anticipated rematches of all time.