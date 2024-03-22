“In space, no one can hear you scream.”
This was the tagline that told audiences in 1979 what to expect when Alien hit theaters, introducing them to the brave and resourceful Ellen Ripley as she fought to survive against the terrifying Xenomorph. Alien Romulus looks to try and recapture that feeling under the direction of Fede Alvarez, and if Romulus' first trailer is any indication, audiences will once again experience this sense of dread as a new cast of characters attempt to survive the monstrous Xenomorph.
Set between the original 1979 film and the 1986 sequel, Aliens, Alien Romulus will follow an new group of space-farers who discover a derelict space station and stop to explore it for any useful salvage. They instead are thrown into a frightening battle for survival against one of the galaxy's most dangerous lifeforms in their bid to escape the space station.
The opening shots of the trailer clue audiences in to how Alvarez is trying to recapture the feeling of Ridley Scott's original Alien between the isolated space station and long, dimly lit hallways akin to the original film's ship, the Nostromo. These foreboding images are compounded with dialogue from various characters fearing for their life from the alien lifeform hunting them across the station.
What follows in the teaser's remaining 30 seconds are various clips of the station falling to chaos as the Xenomorph infestation spreads including facehuggers, people fleeing for their lives, and one quick shot of the Xenomorph ready to pounce on an unsuspecting victim.
It was the copious amounts of facehuggers, though, that may catch some audiences eyes while watching the trailer.
The small, but frightening alien creature is a staple of the Alien franchise, but has only ever been seen in limited numbers and moving about in enclosed spaces. It doesn't appear to be the case in Alien Romulus, though, as the teaser shows plenty of facehuggers quickly moving about the space station looking for any victims they can impregnate with Xenomorphs.
One shot in particular stands out, though, as it appears one victim is actually able to pull off the facehugger as it is attempting to impregnate them. This includes a graphic sight of the facehugger's ovipositor as the victim has the creature removed from their head seemingly mid-impregnation.
Along with the tone, the trailer offers a first, very brief look at the film's new lead heroine, Rain Carradine. She will be portrayed by Cailee Spaeny and closes the trailer in a shot reminiscent of Ripley, armed to the teeth, descending into the Queen's hive in Aliens to save Newt and escape the planet before it is too late.
Spaeny will be joined by David Jonsson's Andy and Isabela Merced's Kay to round out the film's principle leads, with both also being seen briefly in the teaser.
Alien Romulus is scheduled to release in theaters on August 16, 2024.