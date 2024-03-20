Fede Álvarez, known for his work on horror films like “Don’t Breathe” and “Evil Dead,” is making waves in the film industry once again with his latest project, “Alien: Romulus.” This highly anticipated film promises to return the iconic “Alien” franchise to its roots while introducing audiences to a new chapter in the saga of terror and suspense. The recently released trailer for “Alien: Romulus” offers a tantalizing glimpse into the horrors that await, but beyond the surface-level scares, there are hidden details and subtle nods that enrich the viewing experience, per GamesRadar.
The first trailer for ‘ALIEN: ROMULUS’ has been released.
In theaters on August 16. pic.twitter.com/JkPWeieXvP
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024
A Nod to the Original
One of the most intriguing aspects of the trailer is the subtle homage to the original “Alien” films. As Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny's character Raines emerges from an elevator, she is seen holding a Pulse rifle—a clear reference to Sigourney Weaver's iconic hero, Ripley. This subtle nod not only pays homage to the franchise's roots but also hints at Raines' potential role as the lead protagonist in this harrowing tale. By incorporating familiar elements from the original films, director Álvarez establishes a connection to the beloved franchise while also paving the way for new and exciting storytelling opportunities.
Timeline Placement
In addition to paying tribute to the past, the trailer provides valuable insights into the timeline of “Alien: Romulus.” According to Spaeny in an interview with Variety, the film takes place between the events of the first and second movies in the franchise. However, director Fede Álvarez clarified in an exclusive breakdown with Total Film that the story takes place 20 years after the original “Alien,” while Ripley is in hypersleep. This placement in the timeline offers a tantalizing glimpse into the evolution of the Alien universe and sets the stage for a story filled with suspense and intrigue. By exploring previously uncharted territory within the franchise timeline, “Alien: Romulus” promises to deliver a fresh and compelling narrative that expands upon the existing lore in exciting new ways.
A Return to Analog Aesthetics
Furthermore, “Alien: Romulus” embraces a distinct visual style that harkens back to the aesthetic of the original films. Director Álvarez explained in an interview that he wanted to capture the essence of the first “Alien” movie by utilizing practical effects and physical sets whenever possible. To achieve this goal, Álvarez enlisted the help of the same artists who worked on the original “Alien” and “Aliens,” ensuring that “Alien: Romulus” maintains the same gritty, visceral feel that made its predecessors so iconic. By prioritizing practical effects over CGI, Álvarez aims to immerse viewers in a world that feels authentic and lived-in, heightening the sense of dread and tension that permeates the film.
In conclusion, the trailer for “Alien: Romulus” offers a tantalizing glimpse into a film that promises to be both a thrilling homage to the past and a bold step forward for the franchise. With its subtle nods to the original films, intricate timeline placement, and commitment to practical effects, “Alien: Romulus” sets the stage for a cinematic experience that will delight both longtime fans and newcomers alike. As the release date approaches, anticipation for “Alien: Romulus” continues to build, and fans can't wait to uncover the secrets lurking within the dark corridors of this new chapter in the “Alien” saga.