Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1979 Alien movie, has become an early admirer of Fede Álvarez's upcoming sci-fi horror film, ‘Alien: Romulus,' set to release next year.

But Álvarez is also an accomplished director himself, having directed ‘Don't Breathe.' He, then, shared the positive feedback he received from the director. This is during a discussion with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit.

Ridley Scott watched Alien film in solitude and conveyed his thoughts to Álvarez, who recounted, “He walks into the room and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It's f—ing great.'”

Scott even praised the film's dialogue and inquired if Álvarez was the writer, to which Álvarez confirmed. In turn, Álvarez expressed his gratitude for having a master like Scott, whom he greatly admired.

Receiving Scott's feedback in person was crucial for Álvarez, who appreciated the opportunity to hear it directly. Whether it was positive or critical.

The 2024 Alien film director received caution about Scott's reputation as a tough and honest critic. This is especially true when it cocmes to sequels to his original works. Álvarez shared his apprehensions, mentioning Scott's mixed reception of ‘Blade Runner 2049' and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.'

What makes this iconic is that Ridley Scott has had varying opinions on the ‘Alien' franchise's sequels. But his support for Alien: Romulus is a significant endorsement for fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled for release on August 16, 2024, and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced. While Ridley Scott's film, Napoleon, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2023.