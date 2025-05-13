We've got the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The series is currently tied 2-2, with the Thunder winning the most recent matchup. The series returns to Oklahoma City, where one team will inevitably take the lead once again in this tight series. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 115-108. The game was back and forth throughout, but Oklahoma took a strong lead in the end and held on to it for dear life. A strong fourth quarter performance saw OKC take the lead in the series once again.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 23 35 26 24 108 OKC 30 24 27 34 115

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 50 points while also earning eight assists, two rebounds, three steals, and one block. Jalen Williams added another 21 points to the board, along with one rebound, three assists, and two steals. Isaiah Hartenstein earned 14 rebounds in the win, along with one steal and three blocks. Overall, the Thunder fired off on all cylinders when it mattered most.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 42 points in the losing effort. Nikola Jokic managed to grab 16 rebounds and eight assists, but only scored 19 points in the game. Meanwhile, nobody else managed to score 15 points or more in the loss. Overall, outside of a strong second quarter, Denver failed to keep up with OKC and it cost them in the end.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Nuggets STAT Thunder 40/84 (48%) Field Goals 45/90 (50%) 9/22 (41%) Three Pointers 8/20 (40%) 19/22 (86%) Free Throws 17/20 (85%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 11 37 Defensive Rebounds 39 7 Steals 10 2 Blocks 6 13 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (21) 11 Team Fouls 13

5 Biggest Lead 11 25:48 Time of Possession 22:10

With the win, the Thunder take a 3-2 lead in the series. They'll head back to Denver for Game 6, with hopes of ending the series then. These two teams are more than capable of winning it all in the Finals. OKC must do everything it can to hold off the Nuggets and win the series this Thursday Night. We'll see if they can do so.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets not only lost their lead on the series, but now trail 2-3. However, the team is heading back home for Game 6, so perhaps a change of scenery will help them. Game 7 takes place in Oklahoma, so if Denver can win Game 6, they'll have an all-or-nothing contest away from home. We'll see if they can turn the series back around again.

That wraps up our Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

