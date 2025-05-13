It appears that NBC is not done after securing Michael Jordan for their NBA broadcasts, as the network has also added Vince Carter in a surprising move.

The network announced the move as the NBA prepares to head to NBC in the fall for the 2025-26 season. Carter joins the team, which also includes Carmelo Anthony, as an in-studio analyst.

Another dynamic name in the NBA on NBC and Peacock studio. Welcome to the team, Vince Carter! pic.twitter.com/EXnGWH8hFl — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” Carter said in a statement. “I am truly looking forward to joining [Carmelo Anthony] in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

The news of Vince Carter's addition comes days after NBC brought in Michael Jordan as a “special contributor” for their upcoming broadcast crew. Jordan issued a statement after the news dropped. He seemed ecstatic to join the crew.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBC's loaded NBA broadcast team

Heading into the 2025-26 regular season, NBC is assembling an all-star crew for their NBA broadcasts. The deal was announced in July 2024, and it is an 11-year deal between the two sides.

This breaks a 23-year absence between the NBA and NBC. NBC will have the rights to 100 regular season games, and Peacock will broadcast Monday night games. They will also carry Tuesday games, and NBC will have Sunday games as well. NBC will also have the rights to several playoff games in addition to everything else.

Carter is a former eight-time NBA All-Star. He played 22 seasons in the Association for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey News (now the Brooklyn Nets), Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

He also won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000. Carter's other accomplishments include Rookie of the Year (1999), All-NBA Second Team (2001), and All-NBA Third Team (2000).

Throughout his career, Carter averaged 16.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists and had a 43.5 field goal percentage.