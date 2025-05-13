The Green Bay Packers made it a priority to upgrade their offensive line this offseason. Green Bay spent big on free agent Aaron Banks, giving him a $77 million contract to leave San Francisco. The Packers also added depth during the 2025 NFL Draft. One of Green Bay's young offensive linemen came frustratingly close to gaining a massive raise ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Packers guard Sean Rhyan will play on the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. ESPN's Rob Demovsky explained that Rhyan came very close to earning an addition $2 million this fall.

Demovsky explained that Rhyan came in two snaps shy of qualifying for the proven performance escalator on his rookie contract. If Rhyan had managed just two additional snaps over the past three seasons, his base salary would jump from $1.36 million to $3.41 million in 2025.

According to Article 7, Section 4 of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, Rhyan needed to hit the 35% mark for snaps. Unfortunately, Rhyan participated in 1,144 offensive snaps out of a total of 3,272. This puts Rhyan at 34.952%, falling just shy of 35%.

Rhyan's agent, Cameron Foster, believes that Rhyan hit the 35% because of published snap counts found online. For example, Pro Football Reference gives Rhyan 1,146 snaps, which puts him just over 35%. However, those snap counts are not official, unlike the figures reported by the NFLPA and the league itself.

“[We had] him at 35% of snaps exactly,” Foster told ESPN. “However, the NFL and NFLPA both had him just under. So, per the Packers they are not giving him the escalator. We are pretty disappointed about it for sure.”

Rhyan was awarded almost $700,000 back in March as additional compensation thanks to the league's performance-based pay program. It is good to know that Rhyan has earned some extra cash as a result of his solid play.

As a result, Rhyan will be forced to play out the 2025 NFL season on his $1.36 million base salary.

Ultimately, Rhyan still has a bright future in the NFL. He will compete for a starting right guard spot in Green Bay.

If he wins a job, and players well in 2025, then he'll command a healthy contract during free agency next spring.