The Portland Trail Blazers recently wrapped up a 2024-25 season that saw them perform perhaps slightly above expectations but still miss out on the NBA playoffs. The team rewarded head coach Chauncey Billups with a new contract extension earlier this offseason.

Now, more changes are on the horizon for the Blazers, starting at the very top.

Allen's estate also owns the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears that that will not change.

Paul Allen passed away from cancer in 2018, and his family has since taken over ownership responsibilities for both the Blazers and Seahawks. They also own a 25% stake in the MLS team, the Seattle Sounders.

The Blazers recently secured the 11th pick in the NBA draft after Monday night's lottery, perhaps not the result that fans were hoping for after another season filled with more losing than winning.

The Blazers now have some decisions to make regarding several key members of their roster, including guard Anfernee Simons, who may no longer fit Portland's needs after the development of big guards like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.