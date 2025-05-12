With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Monday, Bill Simmons is excited, just like any other fan. However, he hopes that one particular team doesn't come away with the first overall pick… and that would be the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s weird because they should be last in the lottery karma rankings, but you could also make a case that they should be first,” Simmons said. “The Dallas Mavericks, number one odds, 1.8%, top four 8.5%. To do that, Luka trades and then ends up with Cooper Flagg would be a moral outrage.

“Not even an outrage, I would be morally outraged, my morals would be discombobulated by it. I just can’t believe that is how it would work out. It would make me so mad, like really, you motherf******s just got Cooper Flagg after making one of the dumbest trades any of us has ever seen, and it worked out, you got Cooper Flagg out of it.”

After the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic, the fanbase has been in a frenzy. They've been in shambles after losing their franchise player for pennies on the dollar.

That's what enrages Simmons the most. If they land the No. 1 overall pick, it could mean absolutely nothing that Dallas traded away a generational superstar.

Bill Simmons still feels for Mavericks fans ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery

During his show, Simmons said that he feels the Houston Rockets deserve the No. 1 pick. However, they were the second-best team in the Western Conference.

Despite being bounced in the first round, they have the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick. The pick Houston receives could've been in Phoenix's possession.

That could add to the Rockets' collection of elite young talent. For instance, Amen Thompson (4th overall 2023 ), Jabari Smith (3rd overall 2022), Tari Eason (17th overall 2022), and Jalen Green ( 2nd overall 2021) have been impact players.

Still, Simmons explained his sympathy for the Mavericks, and specifically their fan base.

“On the other hand, for the Mavericks fans, who are as traumatized and upset about a trade as any fan base I’ve ever seen since I’ve started to like sports, I’d be happy for them,” Simmons said.

Landing another generational player in Flagg could be a difference maker. However, it wouldn't eliminate Doncic being away from the team.

Plus, it might leave Dallas fans concerned that management would trade Flagg away if anything came up. Either way, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery should provide tons of drama.

For Simmons, his worst fears could come to life, considering the uncertainty of the draft.