AFK Arena codes are used to claim a lot of free items like Hero Scrolls and Rare Soulstones in order boost up your arsenal and enjoy your journey in one of the most addicting mobile games there is. Here are all the AFK Arena codes available to claim as of today.
Every month, creator of AFK Arena, Lilith Games, gives away new redemption codes in AFK Arena for players to redeem, giving them exclusive rewards that would help them better progress in the game, from Hero Scrolls to Rare Soulstones, and in-game currency such as diamonds and gold coins.
As of January 2023, here are every available redemption code so far that you can use to start off the month with if you’ve just started playing. If you haven’t tried AFK Arena yet, you should definitely start now, especially with these freebies.
New AFK Arena codes (As of January 2023)
As of January 19, 2023, here is the list of all the redeemable codes and what you will get from the code.
|Redemption Code
|Reward
|Don2023
|20 Common Hero Scrolls / 1 Hero Choice Chest
|rynfzjk85y
|5 Large Hero EXP Chests, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 5 Large Gold Chests, 5 Large Hero’s Essense Chest
|Brutus2022
|300 Diamonds / 300,000 Gold coins
|afk888
|300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold
|misevj66yi
|500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones
|uf4shqjngq
|30 Common Hero Scrolls
Make sure to check back here frequently to get the latest codes weekly for an updated list of all redeemable codes.
How to actually use and redeem AFK Arena codes
It only takes a few simple steps to redeem your AFK Arena codes to help you start your journey. Here is the list of instructions you just need to follow to simply redeem your codes:
- First, proceed to the AFK Arena redemption website.
- After entering the website, login into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your own ID, which can be found within the game at the top left of your screen. You can check your ID by clicking your player portrait and it will show immediately.
- Once the panel shows your information, your code is displayed at the top right of the interface.
- You need to then verify the account is yours to make sure the code will be redeemed for your account. To verify your account for the website, click the settings under your player portrait, and select ‘Verification Code‘ listed under Services. Enter the code provided into the redemption website above.
- After this, a code will be sent to your in-game Mailbox.
- Once received, enter the code listed in the mail sent to you over on the website.
- You can now redeem the list of codes we’ve listed above!
Full list of AFK Arena expired codes
|Code
|Reward
|Expiration
|i4hhzxxvj7
|120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 60x Elite Hero Soulstones, EXP & Hero’s Dust
|Expired
|i43a5pk3jw
|60x Elite Soulstones, 600x Diamonds, 1x 24-hour Gold
|Expired
|j5mjxtdpia
|60x Elite Hero Soulstones, 300x Hero’s Essence
|Expired
|i4hhzxxvj7
|120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 60x Elite Hero Soulstones, EXP & Hero Dust Chests
|Expired
|LORDDREAF
|3000x Diamonds, 10x Common Hero Scrolls, 10x Stargazing Cards, 10x Time Emblems
|Expired
|j54umuazyy
|600x Diamonds, Resources
|Expired
|i4musq8dr6
|1000x Diamonds, 10x Common Summon Scrolls
|Expired
|hwnwvxyzuy
|5000x Diamonds
|Expired
|AFKDLWNSUS
|3000x Diamonds, 30x Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|zq9vrhx83e
|600x Diamonds, 1x 6 Hours Hero EXP Pile, 1x 6 Hours Hero Gold, 1x 6 Hours Hero’s Essence Pile
|Expired
|zq6apizmr6
|300x Diamonds, 30x Elite Soulstones
|Expired
|zbyfikwsit
|10x Stargazing Cards, x2000 Diamonds, 10x Summon Scrolls, 10x Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|AFK2022
|10x Time Emblem, 10x Common Hero Scrolls, 10x Stargazer Scrolls, 888x Diamonds, 8888x Lab Coins, 8888x Hero Coins
|Expired
|y9khdntp3v
|1000K Gold, 60x Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|y9ntv77jvf
|1000x Hero’s Essence, 120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 30x Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|Happy2022
|50x Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|yazyax56rz
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|wfmh5n68wt
|200 Diamonds, 200k Gold
|Expired
|x7vxbnice7
|Reward: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|wf7wcxr4nz
|1000 Diamonds, 2x 8 Hour Hero Exp Crate, 8x 8 Hour Gold Crate, 2x 8 Hour Hero Essence Crate
|Expired
|101nc107h
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|badlijey666
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|d14m0nd5
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|311j4hw00d
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|Ch3atc0de
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|xmasl00t
|100 Diamonds, 100k Gold
|Expired
|dwn8ekefbd
|30 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens, 8888 Hero Coins
|Expired
|essrysfcrm
|888 Diamonds
|Expired
|xiaban886
|500 Diamonds, 5x Large Crate of Hero EXP (8 Hours), 5x Large Crate of Gold EXP (8 Hours), 5x Large Crate of Hero’s Essence (8 Hours)
|Expired
|dwn8ekefbd
|30 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens, 8888 Hero Coins
|Expired
|PrinceOfPersia
|500 Diamonds, 500k Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence
|Expired
|deq63bqdnu
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|d39rqrbdcr
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|ck4kjutz6k
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|aaz27uvgfi
|3000 Diamonds, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards
|Expired
|ayqcttC36x
|200 Diamonds, 200k Gold
|Expired
|bprc9kun5i
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|am2fc6hqmj
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|8vws9uf6f5
|30 Faction Scrolls, 3000 Diamonds
|Expired
|persona5
|500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, 500k Gold
|Expired
|9qgzux8k82
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|9biwud4xrt
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|happy2021
|30 Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|8e27shfk6b
|10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Hero Coins, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
|Expired
|85de5ar9ts
|10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Hero Coins, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
|Expired
|BestRPG4BusyU
|500 Diamonds, 500k Gold
|Expired
|AFKElijah
|500 Diamonds, 1000k Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence
|Expired
|afkmarkiplier
|300 Diamonds, 30 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|overlord666
|500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, 500k Gold
|Expired
|7r3bbdqth2
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|7k8n2s9bnx
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|6u226crhtp
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|76shwcv6e4
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|haruruAFK
|1000 Diamonds, 1500k Gold, 5 Common Hero Scrolls
|Expired
|yujaeseok
|1000 Diamonds, 1500k Gold, 5 Common Hero Scrolls
|Expired
|6wgh9ung66
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|65tdenbmtw
|20 Elite Hero Soulstones, 300 Diamonds
|Expired
|invincible
|60 Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|576w235suw
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|57kh69fhzr
|1500 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|4rytg4u2q6
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|liuyan118
|3 Faction Scrolls, 50K Gold
|Expired
|liuyan233
|3 Common Hero Scrolls, 50K Gold
|Expired
|liuyan888
|888 Diamonds, 100K Gold
|Expired
|3gpasha3ch
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|3baee6v3v7
|3000 Diamonds
|Expired
|3aghu4egje
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|2nzzy8y67v
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|2n7gek6rtc
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|2gq55jii87
|300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|26dnuiw8s4
|1000 Diamonds, 10 Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|25pg5gnpcf
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|u3gpi6heu6
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|vm894xsucf
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|vxvtzgtz6f
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|vdgf3ak6fc
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|mrpumpkin2
|300 Diamonds, 5 Hero Scrolls
|Expired
|uffqqmgtxd
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|tt9wazfsbp
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|ufxsqraif5
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|u9rfs27rd9
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|te9gig7y58
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|afk2020
|300 Diamonds, 3 Hero Scrolls, 180 Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|happybday0409
|500 Diamonds, 10 Hero Scrolls, 5 Chest of Wishes
|Expired
|Don00001
|3000 Diamonds
|Expired
|tvb5zkyt47
|1000 Diamonds
|Expired
|s7yps9phsj
|200 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|s4vyzvanha
|100 Diamonds, 60 Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|rvgv3b8g4i
|60 Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|yuanxiao
|300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|7xinggaozhao
|188 Diamonds, 10 Faction Scrolls
|Expired
|66dashun
|188 Diamonds
|Expired
|5fulinmen
|188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Hero Experience
|Expired
|4jipingan
|188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Gold
|Expired
|3yangkaitai
|2020 Diamonds, Small Piles of Hero’s Essence
|Expired
|2longtengfei
|188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Hero Experience
|Expired
|1fanfengshun
|188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Gold
|Expired
|afknewyear2020
|300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|thanksgiving2019
|300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|pqgeimc6da
|300 Diamonds
|Expired
|m6h4wepz7u
|Free Elite Copy of Gwyneth
|Expired
|jenrmb3n3a
|500 Diamonds, 5 Common Hero Scrolls, 60 Rare Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|j8wspdd8rk
|1000 Diamonds, 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 10 Elite Hero Soulstones
|Expired
|dadisafk2019
|500 Diamonds
|Expired
|2019mothersday
|500 Diamonds
|Expired
|afklaunch
|5 Fortuitous Hourglass, 13 Common Hero Scrolls, 100K Gold
|Expired
|bunnyfufuu
|1000 Diamonds, 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 100K Gold
|Expired
|happynewyear2019
|2019 Diamonds
|Expired
|christmas2018
|500 Diamonds
|Expired
|g8jv646a3y
|200 Diamonds
|Expired
As Lilith Games always releases new codes at the end of each month, most of the codes will also expire the same time with the arrival of new ones. This gives most of the codes a lifespan of approximately 30 days for players to redeem. Be sure to check this list monthly to give you all the available codes up for grabs to boost your heroes.
