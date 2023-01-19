AFK Arena codes are used to claim a lot of free items like Hero Scrolls and Rare Soulstones in order boost up your arsenal and enjoy your journey in one of the most addicting mobile games there is. Here are all the AFK Arena codes available to claim as of today.

Every month, creator of AFK Arena, Lilith Games, gives away new redemption codes in AFK Arena for players to redeem, giving them exclusive rewards that would help them better progress in the game, from Hero Scrolls to Rare Soulstones, and in-game currency such as diamonds and gold coins.

As of January 2023, here are every available redemption code so far that you can use to start off the month with if you’ve just started playing. If you haven’t tried AFK Arena yet, you should definitely start now, especially with these freebies.

New AFK Arena codes (As of January 2023)

As of January 19, 2023, here is the list of all the redeemable codes and what you will get from the code.

Redemption Code Reward Don2023 20 Common Hero Scrolls / 1 Hero Choice Chest rynfzjk85y 5 Large Hero EXP Chests, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 5 Large Gold Chests, 5 Large Hero’s Essense Chest Brutus2022 300 Diamonds / 300,000 Gold coins afk888 300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold misevj66yi 500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones uf4shqjngq 30 Common Hero Scrolls

Make sure to check back here frequently to get the latest codes weekly for an updated list of all redeemable codes.

How to actually use and redeem AFK Arena codes

It only takes a few simple steps to redeem your AFK Arena codes to help you start your journey. Here is the list of instructions you just need to follow to simply redeem your codes:

First, proceed to the AFK Arena redemption website.

After entering the website, login into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your own ID , which can be found within the game at the top left of your screen. You can check your ID by clicking your player portrait and it will show immediately.

into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your own , which can be found within the game at the of your screen. You can check your by clicking your player portrait and it will show immediately. Once the panel shows your information, your code is displayed at the top right of the interface.

of the interface. You need to then verify the account is yours to make sure the code will be redeemed for your account. To verify your account for the website, click the settings under your player portrait, and select ‘ Verification Code ‘ listed under Services. Enter the code provided into the redemption website above.

the account is yours to make sure the code will be redeemed for your account. To verify your account for the website, click the settings under your player portrait, and select ‘ ‘ listed under Services. Enter the code provided into the redemption website above. After this, a code will be sent to your in-game Mailbox.

Once received, enter the code listed in the mail sent to you over on the website .

. You can now redeem the list of codes we’ve listed above!

Full list of AFK Arena expired codes

There are some AFK Arena codes already expired since the game has already ran for so long. AFK Arena is known for its gacha-style gameplay, which means opening lots of chance boxes, where these codes would be helpful. Below is a list of all the currently expired codes within AFK Arena to give you an idea on what has been the redeemable codes provided by Lilith Games:

As Lilith Games always releases new codes at the end of each month, most of the codes will also expire the same time with the arrival of new ones. This gives most of the codes a lifespan of approximately 30 days for players to redeem. Be sure to check this list monthly to give you all the available codes up for grabs to boost your heroes.

