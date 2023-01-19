AFK Arena codes are used to claim a lot of free items like Hero Scrolls and Rare Soulstones in order boost up your arsenal and enjoy your journey in one of the most addicting mobile games there is. Here are all the AFK Arena codes available to claim as of today.

Every month, creator of AFK Arena, Lilith Games, gives away new redemption codes in AFK Arena for players to redeem, giving them exclusive rewards that would help them better progress in the game, from Hero Scrolls to Rare Soulstones, and in-game currency such as diamonds and gold coins.

As of January 2023, here are every available redemption code so far that you can use to start off the month with if you’ve just started playing. If you haven’t tried AFK Arena yet, you should definitely start now, especially with these freebies. 

New AFK Arena codes (As of January 2023)

As of January 19, 2023, here is the list of all the redeemable codes and what you will get from the code. 

Don202320 Common Hero Scrolls / 1 Hero Choice Chest
rynfzjk85y5 Large Hero EXP Chests, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 5 Large Gold Chests, 5 Large Hero’s Essense Chest
Brutus2022 300 Diamonds / 300,000 Gold coins
afk888300 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 20,000 Gold
misevj66yi500 Diamonds / 100 Hero’s Essence / 60 Rare Hero Soulstones
uf4shqjngq30 Common Hero Scrolls

Make sure to check back here frequently to get the latest codes weekly for an updated list of all redeemable codes.

How to actually use and redeem AFK Arena codes

It only takes a few simple steps to redeem your AFK Arena codes to help you start your journey. Here is the list of instructions you just need to follow to simply redeem your codes:

  • First, proceed to the AFK Arena redemption website.
  • After entering the website, login into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your own ID, which can be found within the game at the top left of your screen. You can check your ID by clicking your player portrait and it will show immediately.
  • Once the panel shows your information, your code is displayed at the top right of the interface.
  • You need to then verify the account is yours to make sure the code will be redeemed for your account. To verify your account for the website, click the settings under your player portrait, and select ‘Verification Code‘ listed under Services. Enter the code provided into the redemption website above.
  • After this, a code will be sent to your in-game Mailbox.
  • Once received, enter the code listed in the mail sent to you over on the website.
  • You can now redeem the list of codes we’ve listed above!

Full list of AFK Arena expired codes

There are some AFK Arena codes already expired since the game has already ran for so long. AFK Arena is known for its gacha-style gameplay, which means opening lots of chance boxes, where these codes would be helpful. Below is a list of all the currently expired codes within AFK Arena to give you an idea on what has been the redeemable codes provided by Lilith Games:
i4hhzxxvj7120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 60x Elite Hero Soulstones, EXP & Hero’s DustExpired
i43a5pk3jw60x Elite Soulstones, 600x Diamonds, 1x 24-hour GoldExpired
j5mjxtdpia60x Elite Hero Soulstones, 300x Hero’s EssenceExpired
i4hhzxxvj7120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 60x Elite Hero Soulstones, EXP & Hero Dust ChestsExpired
LORDDREAF3000x Diamonds, 10x Common Hero Scrolls, 10x Stargazing Cards, 10x Time EmblemsExpired
j54umuazyy600x Diamonds, ResourcesExpired
i4musq8dr61000x Diamonds, 10x Common Summon ScrollsExpired
hwnwvxyzuy5000x DiamondsExpired
AFKDLWNSUS3000x Diamonds, 30x Faction ScrollsExpired
zq9vrhx83e600x Diamonds, 1x 6 Hours Hero EXP Pile, 1x 6 Hours Hero Gold, 1x 6 Hours Hero’s Essence PileExpired
zq6apizmr6300x Diamonds, 30x Elite SoulstonesExpired
zbyfikwsit10x Stargazing Cards, x2000 Diamonds, 10x Summon Scrolls, 10x Faction ScrollsExpired
AFK202210x Time Emblem, 10x Common Hero Scrolls, 10x Stargazer Scrolls, 888x Diamonds, 8888x Lab Coins, 8888x Hero CoinsExpired
y9khdntp3v1000K Gold, 60x Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
y9ntv77jvf1000x Hero’s Essence, 120x Rare Hero Soulstones, 30x Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
Happy202250x Faction ScrollsExpired
yazyax56rz300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
wfmh5n68wt200 Diamonds, 200k GoldExpired
x7vxbnice7Reward: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
wf7wcxr4nz1000 Diamonds, 2x 8 Hour Hero Exp Crate, 8x 8 Hour Gold Crate, 2x 8 Hour Hero Essence CrateExpired
101nc107h100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
badlijey666100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
d14m0nd5100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
311j4hw00d100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
Ch3atc0de100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
xmasl00t100 Diamonds, 100k GoldExpired
dwn8ekefbd30 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens, 8888 Hero CoinsExpired
essrysfcrm888 DiamondsExpired
xiaban886500 Diamonds, 5x Large Crate of Hero EXP (8 Hours), 5x Large Crate of Gold EXP (8 Hours), 5x Large Crate of Hero’s Essence (8 Hours)Expired
dwn8ekefbd30 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Tokens, 8888 Hero CoinsExpired
PrinceOfPersia500 Diamonds, 500k Gold, 500 Hero’s EssenceExpired
deq63bqdnu300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
d39rqrbdcr300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
ck4kjutz6k300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
aaz27uvgfi3000 Diamonds, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing CardsExpired
ayqcttC36x200 Diamonds, 200k GoldExpired
bprc9kun5i300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
am2fc6hqmj300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
8vws9uf6f530 Faction Scrolls, 3000 DiamondsExpired
persona5500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, 500k GoldExpired
9qgzux8k82300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
9biwud4xrt300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
happy202130 Faction ScrollsExpired
8e27shfk6b10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Hero Coins, 8888 Labyrinth TokensExpired
85de5ar9ts10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Hero Coins, 8888 Labyrinth TokensExpired
BestRPG4BusyU500 Diamonds, 500k GoldExpired
AFKElijah500 Diamonds, 1000k Gold, 500 Hero’s EssenceExpired
afkmarkiplier300 Diamonds, 30 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
overlord666500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, 500k GoldExpired
7r3bbdqth2300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
7k8n2s9bnx300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
6u226crhtp300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
76shwcv6e4300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
haruruAFK1000 Diamonds, 1500k Gold, 5 Common Hero ScrollsExpired
yujaeseok1000 Diamonds, 1500k Gold, 5 Common Hero ScrollsExpired
6wgh9ung661000 DiamondsExpired
65tdenbmtw20 Elite Hero Soulstones, 300 DiamondsExpired
invincible60 Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
576w235suw300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
57kh69fhzr1500 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
4rytg4u2q6300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
liuyan1183 Faction Scrolls, 50K GoldExpired
liuyan2333 Common Hero Scrolls, 50K GoldExpired
liuyan888888 Diamonds, 100K GoldExpired
3gpasha3ch300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
3baee6v3v73000 DiamondsExpired
3aghu4egje300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
2nzzy8y67v1000 DiamondsExpired
2n7gek6rtc300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
2gq55jii87300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
26dnuiw8s41000 Diamonds, 10 Faction ScrollsExpired
25pg5gnpcf1000 DiamondsExpired
u3gpi6heu61000 DiamondsExpired
vm894xsucf1000 DiamondsExpired
vxvtzgtz6f1000 DiamondsExpired
vdgf3ak6fc1000 DiamondsExpired
mrpumpkin2300 Diamonds, 5 Hero ScrollsExpired
uffqqmgtxd1000 DiamondsExpired
tt9wazfsbp1000 DiamondsExpired
ufxsqraif51000 DiamondsExpired
u9rfs27rd91000 DiamondsExpired
te9gig7y581000 DiamondsExpired
afk2020300 Diamonds, 3 Hero Scrolls, 180 Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
happybday0409500 Diamonds, 10 Hero Scrolls, 5 Chest of WishesExpired
Don000013000 DiamondsExpired
tvb5zkyt471000 DiamondsExpired
s7yps9phsj200 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
s4vyzvanha100 Diamonds, 60 Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
rvgv3b8g4i60 Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
yuanxiao300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
7xinggaozhao188 Diamonds, 10 Faction ScrollsExpired
66dashun188 DiamondsExpired
5fulinmen188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Hero ExperienceExpired
4jipingan188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of GoldExpired
3yangkaitai2020 Diamonds, Small Piles of Hero’s EssenceExpired
2longtengfei188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of Hero ExperienceExpired
1fanfengshun188 Diamonds, 4 Small Piles of GoldExpired
afknewyear2020300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
thanksgiving2019300 Diamonds, 60 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
pqgeimc6da300 DiamondsExpired
m6h4wepz7uFree Elite Copy of GwynethExpired
jenrmb3n3a500 Diamonds, 5 Common Hero Scrolls, 60 Rare Hero SoulstonesExpired
j8wspdd8rk1000 Diamonds, 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 10 Elite Hero SoulstonesExpired
dadisafk2019500 DiamondsExpired
2019mothersday500 DiamondsExpired
afklaunch5 Fortuitous Hourglass, 13 Common Hero Scrolls, 100K GoldExpired
bunnyfufuu1000 Diamonds, 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 100K GoldExpired
happynewyear20192019 DiamondsExpired
christmas2018500 DiamondsExpired
g8jv646a3y200 DiamondsExpired

As Lilith Games always releases new codes at the end of each month, most of the codes will also expire the same time with the arrival of new ones. This gives most of the codes a lifespan of approximately 30 days for players to redeem. Be sure to check this list monthly to give you all the available codes up for grabs to boost your heroes.

