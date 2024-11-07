The latest Brawl Stars demon event offers 12 different Angel and Demon Abilities players can get throughout the season via Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops. These abilities provide players with different advantages, which they can use in modes with the Angels vs. Demons modifier. However, not everybody knows how to unlock them. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Angel and Demon Abilities in Brawl Stars.

All Angel & Demon Abilities in Brawl Stars

Angel Abilities:

Radiant Touch – Damaging enemies creates a healing aura, which heals more per Angel Teammate

– Damaging enemies creates a healing aura, which heals more per Angel Teammate Ascension – Grants movement speed, increased with each Angel Teammate

– Grants movement speed, increased with each Angel Teammate Blessed Barrier – Dealing Damage grants you a shield that grows stronger by dealing more damage

– Dealing Damage grants you a shield that grows stronger by dealing more damage Rebirth – Instead of defeat, you knock back enemies and become invulnerable briefly

– Instead of defeat, you knock back enemies and become invulnerable briefly Smite – Fire beams of light that damage and slow enemies

– Fire beams of light that damage and slow enemies Seraphim – Spawns a healing Angelic Ally when your teammate is defeated. The ally becomes stronger if the downed teammate was an angel.

Demon Abilities:

Siphon – Damaging enemies creates energy that heals you and your demon teammates

– Damaging enemies creates energy that heals you and your demon teammates Conjuring Chaos – Summon Imps when you defeat an enemy. The more demon teammates you have means more Imps you summon

– Summon Imps when you defeat an enemy. The more demon teammates you have means more Imps you summon Fury – Damaging enemies or taking damage increases player movement speed

Damaging enemies or taking damage increases player movement speed Revengeance – Deal massive damage to enemies around you when defeated

– Deal massive damage to enemies around you when defeated Demonfire – Leave a trail of fire behind you that damages enemies

– Leave a trail of fire behind you that damages enemies Gluttony – Spawns a Power Cube each time you defeat an enemy

You can only use the abilities if you're on the side the ability is on. For example, you must be an Angel if you want to use Radiant Touch. Conversely, you need to be a Demon to use an ability like Conjuring Chaos.

Furthermore, these abilities can only be used on maps with an Angels and Demons modifier. You can use them in the new modes like Spirit Wars or Soul Collector. Additionally, other modes like Showdown may offer the modifier as well, so keep a lookout for the Angels vs. Demons icon on every match type.

How Do You Get Angel & Demon Abilities in Brawl Stars?

Players can unlock the new Angel and Demon Abilities for a limited time by getting Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops. When you check the Codex of Doom, you can see how many Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops you need to unlock the next ability. You can get these Starr Drops in a number of ways:

Earning daily victories (1 Drop awarded at one, four, and eight wins)

(1 Drop awarded at one, four, and eight wins) Shop Offers (Every player receives 1 free Angelic Drop and 1 free Demonic Drop during the event)

(Every player receives 1 free Angelic Drop and 1 free Demonic Drop during the event) *Contest Rewards

* – Throughout the event, every player can compete in the new Angels vs. Demons Contests. Every day, you earn five tickets for just logging into Brawl Stars. These tickets can be used to participate in the contest (Cost of one ticket per match). Every win you earn rewards the player with a trophy. The more trophies you earn, the more likely you are to earn a reward.

For example, the Contest I rewards offer 20 Starr Drops to the player who ranks first. The lower you rank, the less Starr Drops you receive. So make sure to compete in the contest to earn more Starr Drops, and therefore, more rewards. At the end of the contest, you can decide whether or not you want to receive Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops.

However, the Starr Drops you earn from Daily Wins will only be for the side you're currently on. Every day throughout the event, you'll flip a coin to determine which team you join. If you join the Angel team, you can only earn Angelic Starr Drops from wins.

Fortunately, players will have a chance to choose their own team for the day with Free Will. Every weekend throughout the event, you can choose which team you want to join. So if you unlocked all the Angelic Abilities, but want to get the Demon ones, you can choose to be a demon over the weekend.

Lastly, players can also get two free Starr Drops (one Angelic, one Demonic) from the shop during the event. Both the Angels and Demonic Value Pack offer more Starr Drops in exchange for Gems. While we recommend saving Gems to purchase Hypercharge Abilities, feel free to spend them as you wish.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get all the Angel and Demon Abilities in Brawl Stars Season 32. We wish you the best of luck in completing your Codex of Doom. In other news, feel free to learn about the game's newest Mythic brawler, Juju.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.