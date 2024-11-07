Brawl Stars Season 32 is here, with an all-new Brawl Pass full of tons of rewards like Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops, Gems, and more. This season's theme focuses on an epic battle between Angels and Demons. It also comes with new limited-time abilities that you can use, depending on which side you're on. Without further ado, let's look at the Brawl Stars Season 32 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 32 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits
3Starr Drop100 Bling
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
6100 Credits100 Credits
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Coins1000 Coins.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25Starr Drop1000 Credits.
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsRadiant Larry & Lawrie
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsDark Angel Larry & Lawrie
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropAngel Larry & LawrieSupernatural Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 32 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To level up your Pass, you need to earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you can play matches and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers (Received from either the Shop or from Starr Drops) helps boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Juju.

Those who purchase the Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass players earn more credits to unlock more brawlers, and more power points to upgrade those brawlers, along with more bling to purchase skins. Additionally, you can earn more gems, which can be used to get more brawlers, unlock Hypercharge abilities, and purchase skins. Furthermore, they receive a Angel Larry & Lawrie skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, as well as a 20% XP boost, two additional Larry & Lawrie Skins skins, and more. Additionally, they also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Best of luck earning all the rewards in Season 32 before it ends in December. Make sure to collect those new Angelic and Demonic Starr Drops to potentially unlock new angel and demon abilities.

New to Brawl Stars? Check out some of our tier lists for Rare, Super Rare, Epic, Mythic, and Legendary Brawlers.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.