Brawl Stars Season 32 is here, with an all-new Brawl Pass full of tons of rewards like Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops, Gems, and more. This season's theme focuses on an epic battle between Angels and Demons. It also comes with new limited-time abilities that you can use, depending on which side you're on. Without further ado, let's look at the Brawl Stars Season 32 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 32 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 100 Credits 100 Credits – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 Starr Drop 1000 Credits – . 26 100 Credits 100 Credits – 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Radiant Larry & Lawrie 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Dark Angel Larry & Lawrie

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Angel Larry & Lawrie Supernatural Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 32 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To level up your Pass, you need to earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you can play matches and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers (Received from either the Shop or from Starr Drops) helps boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Juju.

Those who purchase the Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass players earn more credits to unlock more brawlers, and more power points to upgrade those brawlers, along with more bling to purchase skins. Additionally, you can earn more gems, which can be used to get more brawlers, unlock Hypercharge abilities, and purchase skins. Furthermore, they receive a Angel Larry & Lawrie skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, as well as a 20% XP boost, two additional Larry & Lawrie Skins skins, and more. Additionally, they also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Best of luck earning all the rewards in Season 32 before it ends in December. Make sure to collect those new Angelic and Demonic Starr Drops to potentially unlock new angel and demon abilities.

