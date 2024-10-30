The newest Mythic Brawl Stars Brawler, Juju, has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her moves, stats, and skills to find out her best build. Juju is an Artillery brawler who uses three elements to influence her attack. Additionally, she has a Super that spawns an ally which assists her in battle. Without further ado, let's take a look at Juju, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

To unlock Juju in Brawl Stars, players must unlock her for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. Make sure that Juju is your selected brawler on Starr Road to ensure your credits go towards unlocking her. You can also potentially unlock her from a Mythic (1.90%) Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Juju is also available for Early Access beginning on Wednesday, October 30th for $16.99. Overall, the Value Pack includes Juju, 8 new pins, 80 Gems, an Unlucky Juju skin, and 4,200 Coins.

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Juju's Main attack, Elemental Emergency, is a ranged attack that's influenced by where Juju is standing. For example:

On Ground – Juju's Attack deals more damage

In Grass – Juju's attack has increased range

Water – Juju's attack slows enemies

Like Eve and Angelo, Juju possesses a trait that lets her move over water.

Juju's Super, From The Other Side, spawns Gris-Gris, Juju's voodoo doll and ally. This cute little creature is a sl0w-moving ranged attacker who follows Juju if there are no enemies to attack.

The stats below represent Juju's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

Power Level Health Main Attack Damage Main Attack Damage (Ground) Gris-Gris Health Gris-Gris Damage 1 3000 800 1000 3600 800 2 3300 880 1100 3960 880 3 3600 960 1200 4320 960 4 3900 1040 1300 4680 1040 5 4200 1120 1400 5040 1120 6 4500 1200 1500 5400 1200 7 4800 1280 1600 5760 1280 8 5100 1360 1700 6120 1360 9 5400 1440 1800 6480 1440

10 5700 1520 1900 6840 1520 11 6000 1600 2000 7200 1600

Juju did not launch with a Hypercharge ability.

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Juju has two gadgets at launch:

Voodoo Chile – “Juju's next attack has the power of all three elements.”

“Juju's next attack has the power of all three elements.” Elementalist – “Juju gains a temporary buff based on the current environment she is standing on!” Ground: Damage reduction Grass: Invisibility Water: Increased movement speed

“Juju gains a temporary buff based on the current environment she is standing on!”

Additionally, Juju has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Guarded Gris-Gris – “Gris-Gris is summoned with a protective shield.”

“Gris-Gris is summoned with a protective shield.” Numbing Needles – “Gris-Gris' attack now also slows the enemy for 1.0 sec.”

Furthermore, Juju can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we recommend using Voodoo Chile because Elementalist only works for three seconds. At least with Voodoo Chile, you'll have longer range, deal more damage, and even slow enemies, which may open up opportunities for you and your teammates. While Elementalist could be helpful in a pinch with its damage reduction, it might not last long enough to keep you alive.

For Star Powers, we love Numbing Needles because slowing the enemies down with Gris-Gris makes it easier for you to hit your target. Plus, it makes it more difficult for enemies to escape Gris-Gris' constant attacks. Guarded Gris-Gris okay, but with 7200 HP at Power Level 11, this voodoo doll already has some decent health stats.

For Gears, we prefer Damage to help Juju in a pinch. Furthermore, Health and Shield Gears might help keep Juju alive since she does not have the most HP.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Juju In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

As a ranged brawler with the ability to use the environment to her advantage, Juju works great in Bounty, Knockout, and Wipeout. She can hurl her attacks over walls to deal damage from a safe distance. Then, she can spawn Gris-Gris to push opponents back and help your teammates dominate the map. Just watch out for brawlers like Edgar or Lily, who can sneak up on Juju if she isn't careful.

Duo Showdown

When paired with another brawler, Juju works pretty well in Duo Showdown. By spawning Gris-Gris, you can turn a 2v2 into a 3v2 and gain the upper hand. Additionally, Juju can use the variety of elements on the map to either deal more damage, attack from a longer distance, or even slow enemies down. Collect some Power Cubes and she'll really be tough to deal with.

Hot Zone

Juju's low HP doesn't make it easy for her to stay alive in the zone. However, her ranged attack, fairly sizable attack radius helps her prevent enemies from staying inside. Additionally, Gris-Gris can help push enemies back, giving your teammates time to take the zone over. Juju can also make use of elements like grass to start damaging enemies from further away.

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Juju In?

Brawl Ball

As a low-HP thrower with no ways to stun or knockback enemies, Juju isn't an ideal brawler for Brawl Ball. Sure, she could slow enemies down if she uses her water element. And Gris-Gris might help tack on that extra damage. However, Juju simply does not have the health, abilities, or damage output to make her useful in this mode.

Solo Showdown

While Juju might be a solid partner in duos, she's pretty helpless in Solo Showdown. Like we mentioned before, she has no way to knock back or stun an enemy. And unless she stands on water, she won't be able to slow them down either. Overall, Juju makes for an easy target if she's all by herself.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Juju, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars. We wish you the best of luck unlocking her when he releases in November. Furthermore, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards left from Season 31.

