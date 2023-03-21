Diablo 4 has 4 different editions of the game for players to purchase and here are the perks of each one to help you choose. This guide will also include the pre-order bonuses as well as the packages that come with it.

There are 4 different editions of Diablo 4. Each have its own perks, especially the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition. Do take note that the Collector Edition will not have the game itself but merchandise to match your love for the game.

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

Collector Edition

Diablo 4 Standard Edition – $69.99

The Standard Edition will have focus on having the game itself without looking for extra content or early access. Here is a list of the things you would get for the Standard Edition:

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.99

For those who want more content and more cosmetics when playing with their copy of Diablo 4, then the Digital Deluxe Edition will be for you. Here is a list of the things you would get for the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition – $99.99

If you think that the Deluxe Edition is not enough to satisfy the Diablo fan in you, you should consider the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4. It contains all the items in the other two versions, plus more and would have everything faster than the other. Here is a list of the things you would get for the Ultimate Edition:

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Wings of the Creator emote

Diablo 4 Collector Edition – $96.66

Again, the Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition does not come with a copy of the game. Instead, this is a collection of merchandise a Diablo fanatic would want to have, paired with ordering the actual game. Here is a list of the things you would get for the Collector Edition:

Candle of Creation

Occult Mousepad

Cloth Map of Sanctuary

Pin of the Horadrim

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book

Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) – 18.54″ x 10.79″

