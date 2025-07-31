The NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal has arrived, showing off a new Motion Engine, an Enhanced Rhythm Shooting mechanic, and much more, all powered by ProPLAY Technology. Furthermore, the developers made improvements to offensive and defensive play, while providing players revamped controls for a better experience. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal.

NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal – Everything You Need to Know

The NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal covered many topics including:

A brand new Motion Engine

An Enhanced Rhythm Shooting Mechanic

Improvements to both Offense & Defensive Play

Revamped Controls

Improvements to AI & Coaching

New tutorials in Learn2K

NBA 2K26 Motion Engine Explained

Firstly, starting off with the Motion Engine, which is the biggest addition coming to 2K26's Gameplay this year. For the last couple of years, NBA 2K has been powered by ProPLAY Technology, which uses real NBA footage to replicate authentic playstyles of NBA Athletes.

The Motion Engine adopts that same philosophy by using real NBA Footage to replicate realistic movement. Last year, NBA 2K25 introduced a new Dribble Engine, and the Motion Engine is their next big leap to create better and more lifelike gameplay.

Of course, the Motion and Dribble Engines are both powered by ProPLAY. Therefore, only New Gen Players (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2) can really experience it. But together, they all work to create something as close to the real game as possible.

Enhanced Rhythm Shooting

The developers also made enhancements to the Rhythm Shooting, but still remains the same in other ways. You still use a Down-Up flicking motion with the stick, but two things now impact how your shot looks:

Shot Timing

Tempo

Overall, this system provides players freedom to control their shot. Whether you flick up fast for a quick release, or something a little more smooth and balanced, Enhanced Rhythm Shooting lets you play how you want.

In NBA 2K25, Rhythm Shooting definitely had a learning curve. But it was also very rewarding, and opened up more possibilities for players on the court. And in NBA 2K26′ it's back and better than ever. Players who master Rhythm Shooting will not only experience something closer to the real game, but will benefit from it in terms of skill.

Improvements to Offense – NBA 2K26 Gameplay

NBA 2K26 adds all-new Signature Go-To Post Shots along with custom layups in an effort to empower players on offense. The new advanced layup types include:

Normal & Reverse Layups

Floaters

Quick Scoops

Euro Steps

Hop Steps

Spins

As you customize your MyPLAYER, make use some of the league's best signature layups to bring glory to your city.

Additionally, Green or Miss Shot Timing will be “universal” in NBA 2K26, according to the developers. This means that on higher difficulties (and in most competitive modes), only excellent timing “greened” shots will be successful. However, your shot timing windows do scale by difficulty. Therefore, modes like Proving Grounds and Pro-Am won't be as forgiving as modes like MyTEAM.

Furthermore, the developers permanently enabled Layup Timing in an effort to promote more skill-based gameplay. Overall, your skill, timing, and tempo all play a role in your success. 2K and Visual Concepts want to offer a challenge that feels rewarding when you finally master it all.

Defense – NBA 2K26

Thanks to the new motion engine as well as the developers “system-driven” technology, NBA 2K26 features more realistic player-to-player collisions. Now instead of relying on scripted motion animations, players will collide more realistically, and will feel less restrictive on the player.

On the Interior side of Defense, players will have an easier time getting strong body bumps in the when contesting finishers at the rim. Overall, the goal was to make big players feel more physical in the paint.

NBA 2K26 also adds a new Rebound Timer. A green meter now flashes beneath your player, telling you when to attempt your rebound. While a higher rebound attribute makes a difference, this new system at least helps, especially for new players

Revamped Controls

With the overall gameplay speeding up, the developers made several improvements to the controls.

With Quick Protect, you can tap LT/L2 to shield your ball from oncoming defenders. Furthermore, this can also be used to trick defenders and cause them to decelerate while you take it to the rim.

No-Dip Catch-&-Shoots If you Hold LT/L2 when receiving while standing still to catch a high ball and quickly transition to a shooting motion. Of course, these can still get knocked down, but you can catch opponents by surprise with a faster release.

The developers also improved Signature Size-Ups, allowing you to move the Pro-Stick in multiple ways to create different Size-up Combinations. These Size-Ups allow you to create separation without compromising the authentic look powered by ProPLAY.

Furthermore, those who like Euro Steps can actually do Slow Motion Euro-Step. Just hold L2/LT at any time to decelerate and catch defenders off-guard.

Additionally, Wrap Passes now possess a dedicated control (double tap Circle/B). This allows you to determine when you want to do a wrap pas more clearly.

Alley-Oops require more skill now, forcing you to press a random button before receiving the ball on higher difficulties. Before, you only needed to press Square/X in order to receive the ball.

Lastly, Screeners now control which way the player wants to face. If you tap the left stick slightly left or right will turn your player. Overall, this allows you more control over your Screens, which gives you more control of your offense.

AI & Coaching Improvements

The developers made more improvements to the AI this year, who will adapt over time to your game plan.

The new Drive & Kick Intelligence module lets the AI actively look for scoring opportunities via drive-and-kick plays. Furthermore, it helps them understand defensive rotations to find open players and create new opportunities. Overall, the AI possesses a three-phase offensive strategy to help them win games.

Help Defense saw some improvements. Now, the AI dynamically adjusts based off of:

Off-Ball Defensive Pressure assigned by the player

Position of the ball in relation to the basket.

Additionally, AI players also take the gravity of the ball into consideration. This helps them adjust their positions and recover faster. All of these improvements work together to create better ball movement

The new MyPLAYER Freelance Engine now lets the AI consider your position on the court when you don't have the ball. Now, your team will find you off-ball more often. Furthermore, this allows for a new set of Quick Plays (Callable by the player) to let your teammates know about new opportunities.

AI Double Team Defensive Logic saw some improvements this year. It lets them identify, anticipate, and close out better across a variety of situations. AI Defenders also have improved logic on Screens, letting them choose better routes to use.

NBA 2K26 expands the playbook to hold up to 80 plays. This allows a more expansive yet realistic replication of NBA offenses and defenses.

Furthermore, the developers added ten new variables to differentiate the AI's abilities in lower and higher difficulties. This includes:

Awareness of Help Defense Rotations

Speed at which help defense commits once called for

How quickly defenders recognize when a pass was initiated to react for pass lane steal opportunities

Lastly, NBA 2K26 adds a new AI Shot Timing Ability slider for Play Now and MyNBA. Adjust how effective AI players are at timing jumpshots and layups.

Learn 2K

Learn 2K returns this year, with new Intermediate Tutorials alongside returning tutorials to help you learn the game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we approach the launch date. Check out the full Roadmap to see when the next Reveals will drop!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.