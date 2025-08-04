The new NBA 2K26 game is generating plenty of buzz before its official release on September 5. Part of it had to do with who was on the cover.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is featured alongside WNBA star Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

For 2K spokesperson Ronnie Singh or “Ronnie 2K”, it was a no-brainer. He said as much to Adam Lefkoe, co-host of The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal.

“We left no doubt on those three cover stars” Singh said. He emphasized that all three played a role in upholding basketball culture.

"We left no doubt on those three cover stars."

Anthony is featured due to his longstanding contributions to the game. Reese has helped to grow the WNBA to new heights. SGA was the face of the NBA Champions as well as MVP in both the Finals and league.

Singh has been with 2K since 2008. As a result, he has only helped to grow the brand to new heights.

The magnitude of being on the cover of NBA 2K26

Before NBA 2K, it was Madden that dominated the sports video game market. Essentially, anyone who was on the cover of Madden had made it in the eyes of the football world.

Now, it is NBA 2K that has garnered major traction in the gaming landscape. In turn, being on their cover gives credence to a basketball player's wide spread marketability.

Furthermore, it can lead to additional opportunities for more endorsement deals. In the case of Reese, having a WNBA player on the cover of NBA 2K26 helps expand the scope of women's basketball.

Additionally, for many players, being on the cover NBA2K is a dream of theirs. Also, the players are actively involved in the marketing of the game. They have a say in how their skills and name, image, and likeness are portrayed in the game itself.