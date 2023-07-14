With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the biggest name in baseball is the one attached to the most rumors: Shohei Ohtani. Many expect the Los Angeles Angels to move Ohtani at the trade deadline rather than take the risk of him walking away for nothing in free agency.

Other than Ohtani, however, the trade deadline rumors and reports are pretty quiet, leaving many to believe the deadline will be quiet. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal isn't buying it.

“I never buy that the deadline is going to be quiet,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory Live. “Why? Because I've been covering this thing a long time. We talk about this kind of scenario almost every year, and all hell inevitably breaks loose. I expect all hell to break loose again. I don't know in what form, I don't know who's going to go, but I would expect that we'll get surprised. We always get surprised.”

Part of the reason people are expecting the deadline to be low drama is that there aren't many teams that are selling right now. Somehow, there are a lot of bad teams that are still in contention. For example, the Detroit Tigers are 11 games below .500 and only 5.5 back from winning the AL Central.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All of the teams in the AL Central and NL central are — at best – mediocre. But they aren't selling because these two divisions are weirdly competitive.

Still, it doesn't take a lot of different moves to really shake up the power balance in pro baseball. Last year's big move was Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

This year it could be Ohtani, and that's all it would take. There could be zero other players traded between now and the trade deadline. Still, an Ohtani trade would make this year one of the craziest trade deadlines ever.

If any team lands Ohtani from the Angels, they instantly become the most interesting team in the league. That effect is particularly strong if they are in playoff contention.