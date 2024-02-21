Nothing is scarier than the Unknown.

Following the Chucky Chapter, Dead By Daylight (DBD) has just announced its upcoming chapter: All Things Wicked. Additionally, the chapter's new Survivor, Killer, and Map are now available in DBD's Public Test Build (PTB).

All Things Wicked is DBD's 31st chapter, following the Chucky chapter, as well as the Alan Wake release. According to the official trailer, the newest chapter comes out on March 12, 2024, and will bring with it a new survivor, as well as a new killer. Those interested in trying the new survivor and killer out can hop on to the DBD PTB.

The new Survivor, Sable Ward, introduces a new gameplay mechanic: Invocation. These are perks that have to be channeled in the Basement and will perform a specific action once the Invocation is complete. In Sable Ward's case, it allows her to immediately repair all Generators for a certain amount (at the cost of her health). Other than the Invocation, Sable Ward's other perks revolve around a map's basement, allowing her to heal faster while there.

The new Killer, on the other hand, is The Unkown, a Dead by Daylight original character. The Unkown's power is the UVX, which allows The Unknown to shoot a bouncing Projectile after a short charge time. This creates a Blast Area upon impact and will Weaken any Survivor who enters it or gets hit by it. Weakened Survivors will lose health states upon entering a Blast Area. Additionally, The Unknown can create Hallucinations (similar to the Doctor) that he can teleport to (similar to the Hag). The Unknown's perks focus on making chases easier, as well as preventing Survivors from preparing Generators.

The Chapter also brings with it a new Map: Greenville Square. Greenville Square is part of the Withered Isle Realm alongside the Garden of Joy map. The Map introduces a new set of tiles, a new main building, and more. The new main building, Theater, brings with it various rooms where the player can loop the killer easily, or hide from them.

As mentioned above, All Things Wicked will launch on March 12, 2024. Alongside the Chapter release are the various buffs and nerfs that are currently being tested in the PTB.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.