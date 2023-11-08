Chucky's arrival bolsters the already incredible roster of monsters.

Chucky From Child's Play is Dead By Daylight's newest killer. The creepy Good Guy Doll returns to the horror scene right after Halloween, making his debut in the survival horror multiplayer game. While the developers didn't release any gameplay footage, they did provide a trailer and a release date along with some details and screenshots. Overall, Chucky's arrival bolsters the already incredible roster of monsters. So, when is Chucky's Release Date in Dead By Daylight?

Dead By Daylight Chucky Release Date



His name is Charles Lee Ray. Chucky to his friends…

Chucky makes his way into Dead By Daylight on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023.

Chucky makes his way into Dead By Daylight on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023. Additionally, Brad Dourif reprises the role of the new killer, which should come as good news to fans of the series.

For those who don't know, Chucky comes from the 1988 movie, Child's Play. The success of the film led to several sequels (seven, in fact) a new TV show on its third season, and so much more. I won't spoil the movie for those who haven't seen it, but the original is a classic and a must-see for those who find dolls scary.

Dead By Daylight Chucky Gameplay

The developer released information about their newest killer in the latest patch notes for the game. Firstly, Chucky is a stealthy killer due to his size. However, he leaves footprints everywhere he walks, helping survivors identify his location. Nevertheless, his special ability makes him even more difficult to find. Let's take a look at Chucky's abilities.

Special Ability: Hidey-Ho Mode (Active Ability) – For 20 seconds, the killer has no Terror Radius while “distraction” get planted all over the map.



Special Attack: Slice & Dice Pressing and holding the Special attack button in Hidey-Ho modey lets you perform the Slice & Dice attack. When fully charged, the player sprints forward and activatess the attack at the end or when releasing the Special Attack button.

Special Ability: Scamper Allows Chucky to scamper through vaults and pallets without breaking them (must be in Hidey-Ho mode)



Perks: According to the official Patch notes, Chucky has access to the following perks:

Hex: Two Can Play Anytime you are stunned or blinded by a Survivor 4/3/2 times, if there is no Hex Totem associated with this Perk, a Dull Totem becomes a Hex Totem. While the Hex Totem stands, Survivors who stun or blind you get blinded for 1.5 seconds.

Friends ‘Til the End When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession becomes exposed for 20 seconds and reveals their aura for 6/8/10 seconds. When you hook the Obsession, another random Survivor screams and reveals their position and becomes the Obsession.

Batteries Included When within 12 meters of a completed Generator, you have 5% Haste. The movement speed bonus lingers for 1/3/5 seconds when you are no longer in range.



Overall, we look forward to seeing the killer doll make his way into Dead By Daylight. He joins an already stacked roster of killers including Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Pyramid Head, and a lot more.

