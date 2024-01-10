Seemingly out of nowhere, Dead By Daylight (DBD) will be welcoming Alan Wake into the game as its newest Survivor, as well as some mew perks.

From the Xenomorph to Chucky, Dead By Daylight (DBD) has recently been bringing in even more well-known horror icons to its game. Now, it’s the Survivor’s turn to get a new character, as Alan Wake makes his way to DBD, as well as some perks that match his character.

Let’s start with when Alan Wake will be arriving in DBD as its newest survivor. Based on the information in the trailer’s description, Alan Wake will arrive in the game on January 30, 2024. That’s a little over two weeks from now. Players will likely have to buy the Alan Wake DLC to use both him and the perks that he will come with.

As for what those perks are, the official announcement gave us summaries of the perks, while the 7.5.0 Player Test Build patch notes gave us their tentative values. These are tentative, as there is a chance that the values in the PTB will change once the DLC goes live. As with all DBD Survivors, Alan Wake brings with him three perks:

Champion of Light While you are holding a flashlight, this perk activates. When you are shining a flashlight, you have 50% Haste. When you successfully blind the Killer, they also gain 20% Hindered for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself. Then, this perk goes on cool-down for 80/70/60 seconds.

Boon: Illumination Press and hold the Ability button 1 near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24 meter range. Survivors inside your boon totem’s range see the aura of all chests and all generators in blue. If you have a lit boon totem, you cleanse or bless totems 6/8/10% faster. You can only bless one Totem at a time. All equipped boon perks are active on your Boon Totem.

Deadline This perk activates when you are injured. Skill Checks appear 6/8/10% more frequently when repairing or healing and appear in random places. The penalty for missing skill checks is reduced by 50%.



Judging from his perks, Alan Wake’s playstyle revolves around the use of Flashlights, which is very in line with how the Alan Wake games work. Not only that, but his Boon perk helps his entire team in finding Chests and Generators, which will be helpful when surviving with friends. Although his Deadline perk seems like a gimmick, it will be good for builds that revolve around hitting skill checks.

Players who want to try Alan Wake and his perks out in DBD can head on over to the PTB to check him out before launch. Hillbilly’s Killer Power also receives an update in the PTB, so take note of that when playing in it.

That’s all the information we have about the arrival of Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.