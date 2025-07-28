The 2024 campaign was an odd one for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While they weren't exactly dominant, they only lost two games all season long. Unfortunately, one of them was a blowout defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. As a result, the team is entering the new season looking for revenge, and it seems like Mahomes may have just gotten some more motivation.

Mahomes wasn't exactly bad last season, as he still threw for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Chiefs, but that's a far cry from the 2022 campaign when he threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Entering 2025, Mahomes is looking to prove he's still the best quarterback in the league. However, he will have another chip on his shoulder, as he was snubbed from Madden NFL 26's 99 overall club, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen both earning entry to the club over Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs set up for revenge tour in 2025

It didn't take long for fans on social media to predict that Mahomes will be taking note of this snub, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. While he wasn't exactly dominant in 2025, the Chiefs still found ways to win on a weekly basis, and at the end of the day, that's what matters the most in the NFL.

From an individual standpoint, though, Mahomes has fallen behind Jackson and Allen in the eyes of Madden NFL 26, even though he has consistently gotten the better of both of these guys during their head-to-head matchups. The good news for Mahomes is that he and Kansas City appear poised to make some noise in the 2025 campaign, and if all goes according to plan, he could get bumped back up to a 99 overall at some point during the season.