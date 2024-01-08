Reebok continues to release some of Iverson's most classic models.

In a time where Nike and Air Jordan are constantly releasing Michael Jordan's old retro models in new colorways, it's great to see a brand like Reebok paying homage to one of the most important athletes in the company's long history. Allen Iverson is only behind Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant for most signature sneaker models from an athlete and Reebok will now bring back one of his original models. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Allen Iverson first debuted the Reebok Answer III in 1999 for his fourth season in the league. After being snubbed as an All-Star the year before, Iverson got his first All-Star bid and made the All-NBA second team. That year, he averaged 28.4 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.1 SPG while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Reebok Answer III "Black/White" from 1999 is back in stores on January 19th 🏀 pic.twitter.com/639N2BtaGP — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 5, 2024

The Reebok Answer III came right before Allen Iverson's best season when he wore the Reebok Answer IV and led his 76ers to the NBA Finals in one of the most legendary individual season performances in NBA history. While the Answer IV takes all the shine in Iverson's signature line, the Answer III proved to be a groundbreaking shoe for Iverson as he introduced himself on the world's stage. The shoe eventually went on to be used by collegiate programs like Michigan State and UCLA for their versatility with color-blocking.

The Answer III retroed late last year in November for the first time and they came in Iverson's classic Red/White color combination. This upcoming pair will take a White/Black approach as they're more representative of a sneaker that Iverson wore in road games.

To this day, hoopers will attest to how comfortable and durable Allen Iverson's sneakers have been throughout the years. While they're predicated on performance and on-court feel, Iverson's unparalleled cultural impact has made these a favorite among sneakerheads on the streets as well. The clean colorways and timeless designs make for a great release each time and these should be a favorite among Iverson fans.

The “Black/White” Reebok Answer III will drop on January 19, 2024 on Reebok.com and all Reebok retailers. They'll be available for a retail tag of $140, which is extremely reasonable given how long these shoes typically last. They'll be made available in full sizing and limited quantities, so make sure to stay ready on release day!