Alperen Sengun's net worth in 2024 is $3.5 million. Sengun is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA. He is a former Turkish BSL MVP and the Rockets' latest breakout star. Let's take a closer look at Alperen Sengun's net worth in 2024.

Alperen Sengun's net worth in 2024: $3.5 million

Alperen Sengun's net worth in 2024 is $3.5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Alperen Sengun was born on July 25, 2002, in Giresun, Turkey. As early as 10 years old, Sengun already had an interest in pursuing a basketball career. In fact, he trained and played for Giresun University, which is part of the Beko Basketball League, according to reports.

A few years later, Sengun transferred to Turkish youth basketball club Bandırma, based on sources. After signing a youth contract with the squad, Sengun showcased his wares and helped the squad win the Turkish Basketball Youth League championship. After the championship run, Sengun was also named as the Turkish Basketball Youth League MVP.

Alperen Sengun begins pro basketball career

Sengun got his first taste of professional basketball when he suited up for Bandırma Kırmızı, which participates in the second-division Turkish First League. According to Pro Ballers, Sengun averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field overall. He was only 16 years old around this time.

Sengun then joined Teksüt Bandırma of the Turkish Basketball League to finally reach the first division. In 22 games, Sengun put up 5.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game in only 13.5 minutes of play, as per outlets.

After one season with Teksüt Bandırma, Sengun eventually joined Beşiktaş of the Basketball Super League after inking a three-year deal as per reports. For Beşiktaş, Sengun registered 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 65 percent from the field overall in 29 games. For his efforts, Sengun was awarded the Turkish BSL MVP Award.

Alperen Sengun turns down offer from Fenerbahce

With a solid stint with Beşiktaş in the books, Sengun had two options to pursue his basketball career. He could stay in Europe to further hone his skills or make the immediate jump into the NBA.

Thanks to his breakout year with Beşiktaş, Sengun attracted the scouts both in the EuroLeague and in the NBA. In fact, the Turkish BSL MVP Award recipient was offered $2.2 million to play for top-flight Turkish professional basketball club Fenerbahce, according to reports.

However, Sengun denied the offer due to the team's already stacked frontcourt headlined by former NBA lottery pick Jan Vesely. Furthermore, Sengun also was strongly against the contract offer's buyout clause, which would require him to cough up $3 million if he were to join the NBA after signing the deal.

Alperen Sengun is drafted, traded to the Rockets

After a solid season with Beşiktaş of the Basketball Super League, Sengun officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft instead of staying put in Europe. On draft night, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Sengun in the first round with the 16th overall pick.

However, Sengun never suited up for the Thunder after the team traded him to the Houston Rockets for a handful of draft picks.

Landing in Houston, Sengun immediately signed a four-year rookie deal worth $16 million, as per Spotrac. In his rookie season, Sengun tallied 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field overall as the Rockets' second-string center.

A season later, Sengun produced a much-improved sophomore season. The former Turkish BSL MVP averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

In the 2023-24 season, Sengun had the best season of his career. He put up 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. For his efforts, Sengun finished third in the voting for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Unfortunately, Sengun suffered a severe ankle sprain that sidelined him for the rest of the season, as per reports. In a 112-104 win over the Sacramento Kings, the former Turkish BSL MVP suffered a bad fall in his 63rd game of the season.

Sengun is currently eligible for a max rookie contract extension with the Rockets that would completely change Sengun's financial future. However, it appears unlikely that the Rockets will get a contract extension with him done in 2024. It appears more likely that the Rockets will try to get an extension with Sengun done in the 2025 offseason.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Alperen Sengun's net worth in 2024?