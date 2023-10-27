When Amanda Serrano gears up for a championship brawl, she doesn’t mess around. She’ll be taking the ring Friday to defend her title against Danila Ramos, but there’s a twist: the match will be the first women’s title fight since 2007 that will be under the same rules as the guys.

The standard match for women’s boxing is just 10 two-minute rounds, but the Oct. 27 match between Serrano and Ramos will actually be 12 three-minute rounds, Remi Tumin of The New York Times reports. It’s the second women’s title fight in history to compete by the men’s rules, and for some extra spice, title belts from three of four major boxing organizations are on the line.

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos

Serrano will be defending her titles from the World Boxing Organization, the World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation. She has an impressive record of 45 wins, two losses and one day, with a whopping 30 knockouts.

Her opponent Danila Ramos, sports a 12-2-0 record with one knockout.

The match is being held in Orlando, Florida, for a specific reason: the Florida Athletic Commission and three of the major boxing organizations gave it the green light. But the fourth big player, the World Boxing Commission, didn’t get on-board for the 12 three-minute round match reportedly due to concerns that women are more prone to concussions than men.

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Productions, the force behind Serrano’s promotions, believes that longer fights could draw a both a bigger crowd and bigger paychecks for female fighters.

“If you put on a more exciting product,” Bidarian said, “You will get paid more.”

Amanda Serrano herself has been major player in changing the game of women’s boxing. Last year, she took on Katie Taylor in the first-ever boxing match headlined by women at Madison Square Garden. Both fighters were guaranteed at least $1 million, making it one of the largest payouts in women’s boxing. Although Serrano lost, she used it as a moment to champion change for women’s boxing.

As for what to expect from Friday’s historic fight, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t go the full 12 rounds, as each fighter will try to knock out her opponent well before going the full distance.

Former featherweight champion Heather Hardy told The New York Times the longer format will showcase Serrano’s abilities.

“I wouldn’t want to be in there for three minutes with Amanda,” Hardy said.