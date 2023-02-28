One of the most highly-anticipated rematches in women’s boxing history will need to be rescheduled. Amanda Serrano, who was scheduled to fight Katie Taylor in Dublin in May, has suffered an injury and will need to pull out of the upcoming bout. Matchroom Boxing, who is one of the promoters for the fight, reported the news on Tuesday.

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Futher details will follow in due course,” the statement read.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Serrano and Taylor had an epic battle last April at the iconic Madison Square Garden, with Taylor coming out victorious via split decision. May’s clash was expected to be in Taylor’s home country of Ireland, her first fight on Irish land as a professional boxer.

There is still a chance Taylor finds an opponent to step in for Serrano on May 20th and there should be no shortage of potential challengers given her resume and dominance in the sport. For Serrano, this is tough news after she just retained WBA, IBF, and WBO titles earlier this month in the Big Apple, also snatching Erika Cruz’s WBC belt in the process.

One can only hope Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor do meet again because last year’s encounter was entertaining as can be, with Taylor just edging out her rival on points.