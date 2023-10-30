Amanda Serrano stepped out of the ring on Friday night, the triumphant champion who had just made history, and joked that she still had the energy to hoist her collection of belts aloft. This was no ordinary night for women's boxing; it was an evening of landmark achievements for women in boxing.

In a historic first, Serrano faced off against Danila Ramos in a 12-round bout for the unified women's championship, throwing over 1,100 punches and securing a unanimous decision victory with scores of 120-108 across the board, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reported. This win allowed her to retain her IBF, WBO, and WBA titles. Serrano even playfully hinted that she could have handled a few more rounds.

The standard match for women’s boxing is just 10 two-minute rounds, but the Oct. 27 match between Serrano and Ramos comprised of 12 three-minute rounds. It’s was second women’s title fight in history to compete by the men’s rules.

Serrano's goal was clear – to show that women in boxing are just as capable as their male counterparts.

“What's so funny is that when I was in there, I really couldn't feel the difference,” Serrano said. “I felt good. I was in really good shape. I trained really hard for this fight knowing I had to go out there and prove to everybody that women can do whatever they put their minds to.”

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos

In the end, there were no knockdowns or explosive finishes, just a solid 12-round fight for the WBA, WBO, and IBF featherweight titles. Ramos, understanding the significance of the moment, didn't shy away from the challenge.

“I knew this was the time,” Ramos said. “I've always been a woman who fought for equality and women's rights.”

Statistics highlighted Serrano's dominance. She landed an impressive 338 out of 1,103 punches, averaging 92 punches per round, while Ramos averaged 71 punches per round, connecting with 120 out of 846 punches.

This isn't the first time one of Serrano's fights has made history for women in boxing. Last year, she took on Katie Taylor in the first-ever boxing match headlined by women at Madison Square Garden.

Serrano expressed her desire to continue competing in three-minute rounds, a move her team fully supports. Her promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, made it clear that Serrano is the decision-maker in her fights.

“She's the ‘A side,'” Bidarian said. “She's the decision maker. You want to fight Amanda Serrano, you come to Amanda Serrano's house.”

In the end, Amanda Serrano capped off her historic night joking that she would celebrate her victory in a manner true to herself—with a burger and a milkshake. After all, she had fought for 36 minutes instead of the usual 20, and the celebration was well-deserved.