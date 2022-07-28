Hogwarts Legacy Leaks: Amazon leaks Hogwarts Legacy Release Date

Amazon has seemingly leaked the Hogwarts Legacy release date on the Amazon website ahead of any official announcement.

Since the game’s initial announcement back in 2020, Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the most anticipated games out there. This is because players will be able to live their Hogwarts fantasy in a true RPG open-world setting. The hype became even more insane when a gameplay video dropped earlier this year in Sony’s State of Play. Naturally from all the excitement fans would be on the lookout for announcements on Hogwarts Legacy’s official release date. As of right now, we’re aware that the game is coming out sometime in the holiday season. However, it seems that Amazon accidentally revealed the release date on its website.

Normally on Amazon’s website, products with no official release dates will only have placeholder dates. These placeholders typically fall at the end of the expected month or quarter of the year. In this case since Hogwarts Legacy should be coming this holiday season, the artbook’s placeholder date is December 31, 2022. However, for a very brief moment before reverting back, Hogwarts Legacy’s artbook release date changed to December 6, 2022. It’s possible that the game itself will launch on the same date. This is consistent with the news that the game’s release date was pushed back to 2022.

This theory may be a long shot, however, there are a few solid arguments that could legitimize these assumptions. Firstly, video game releases usually fall on either a Tuesday or Friday. December 6, 2022, so happens to fall on a Tuesday which lines up perfectly with video game release patterns. Next is the fact that another Warner Bros. game, Gotham Knights, also has the same release date as its artbook. Lastly, as we mentioned earlier Hogwarts Legacy should be launching sometime this holiday season. Of course, readers should take this information with a grain of salt as this is only a theory. We’ll just have to wait for Avalanche Software to make official announcements, which we could expect reasonably soon.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.