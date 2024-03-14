Amber Rose is keeping it real on what she thinks about her ex Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher's relationship.
“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she told Jason Lee in an interview.
“That it’s not all mayhem and stuff,” Rose said of her son Slash, whom she shares with AE being around Cher.
This is not the first time Rose has been talked about dating since the 2021 split with AE. The couple was together for three years. He was accused of cheating on her with 12 different people. Rose is also mom to 11-year-old son Sebastian Taylor. She shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
“It's worse than ever,” the mom of two said. “They're pretty disgusting out here. They're f—ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”
She continued, saying, “I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex … It's so gross. I don't want it.”
AE and Cher's Relationship
AE and Cher have made a lot of heat for their 40-year age gap. A source told US Weekly back in November that there was skepticism about their relationship.
“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us that same month. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”
The source continued: “She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”
Back in November, she told People how much she cares for AE.
“No matter what happens, I love being with him,” she told the publication. “He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”