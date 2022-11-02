Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA.

In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the 2022-23 season, Shaq got real cozy on the desk – a little too cozy.

“Can I get comfortable for the first Shaqtin a Fool? Thank you, I appreciate it,” Shaq said as he put up his bare feet on the shared table much to the disgust of his TNT co-hosts.

Whatever you do, do not fast forward to the :31 mark, fellas. This is your last warning.

In all honestly, there’s something pretty funky going on with Shaq’s feet. It’s not the worst thing or trait in the world, but the visual of that is far from pleasant.

You have to give credit to Shaq for having the supreme confidence to actually show off those hulking hooves. Most of us with probably shudder at the thought of flexing our feet to the general public, whether or not it was up to hygienic standards.

But of course, Shaq is a different breed, both on the court as an NBA legend as well as a personality off of it. That’s why he hosts the eponymous gag show, because he’s hardly afraid to get dished some friendly jabs and he’s more than willing to dish them right back to others who deserve it as well.