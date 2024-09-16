The Anaheim Ducks are currently riding a six-year playoff drought but have young talent that should excite fans. After trading for Cutter Gauthier last season, they have multiple stars that can score, including Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish. Ahead of training camp, we'll be looking at the Ducks 2024 bold predictions.

The biggest acquisition of the offense was a trade for Brian Dumoulin, the defenseman from the Seattle Kraken. He adds to a veteran-laden blue line that includes Cam Fowler. Fowler is one of many players who are in the rumor mill ahead of the 2024-25 season. Zegras has also been discussed in trade rumors and could be moving before the end of the season.

The expectations are low, but with great seasons from their top prospects, the Ducks could shock everyone and make the playoffs. With that said, let's look at our 2024 Anaheim Ducks bold predictions.

Cutter Gauthier will win the Calder Trophy

Cutter Gauthier requested a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers and landed in a great situation with the Ducks. He has the lane to become a top-line player in his rookie season. With power play time and elite linemates, Gauthier will win the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL.

The Calder Trophy race runs through San Jose and the number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini. At 17 years old, Celebrini edged out Gauthier in the Hobey Baker race, awarded to the MVP of NCAA Hockey. Gauthier will get his revenge and swipe the Calder Trophy from his in-state rival in 2024-25.

Connor Bedard proved last year that the top pick can get hurt and still stave off worthy competition in this race. Gauthier will have to outscore Celebrini at even strength and on the power play to win the Calder. Expect the new Ducks star to do just that in his first NHL season.

Trevor Zegras, Cam Fowler, and John Gibson will remain in Anaheim

The trade rumors have been swirling around the Ducks ever since Pat Verbeek took over as the general manager in 2022. He has changed the coach, bringing in Greg Cornin, traded away a few players like Josh Manson, and made free agent signings like Alex Killorn. Verbeek knows that his team must start competing soon and will keep his stars in town.

Trevor Zegras must be a Duck for life. While he has not broken through on the score sheet yet, he has become a viral star in hockey. Between creating massive internet clips and gracing the cover of EA NHL, Zegras has put the Ducks' logo in front of millions of eyeballs.

Fowler and Gibson represent the best chances for this Ducks team to make the playoffs. With steady defensemen and a top-shelf goaltender, Anaheim can steal games and finally make it back to the postseason. With so many young forwards in the pipeline, it is not worth it to trade these guys.

Ducks will finish with over 75 points

This will be the season that the Ducks finally started to turn the corner. 75 points would be the most they have had since 2021-22 when they put up 76. This number is not high enough for them to make the playoffs. With so many Cup contenders in the Western Conference, they will struggle to enter the Wild Card race.

A 75-point season will be a great place to build from for the Ducks. With an award-winning season from Gauthier and extensions for key players, the future will finally look bright in Anaheim. While it will still be a season without the playoffs, they will be a contender to make the postseason in 2025-26.