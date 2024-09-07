The Anaheim Ducks are looking to take a step forward in the rebuild in 2024-25 after six straight seasons without a postseason appearance — and that could come at the expense of one of the team's most impactful players.

Cam Fowler, who has spent his entire career in California after being drafted No. 12 overall by the Ducks in the 2010 NHL Draft, could be on the trade block, according to Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

“I believe that Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks are working on what his future could look like,” Friedman said on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “From what I’ve heard is that Fowler has indicated a willingness to talk to more teams than that and consider more teams than that. I think this will be a story worth watching over the next little while. Fowler has a lot of respect around the league. I think there will be interest.”

Although Fowler is 32-years-old, he was the best offensive D-man on the team last year, chipping in five goals and 39 points in 81 games while running the top powerplay unit.

Friedman added: “I believe the Ducks are willing to talk about it, I believe the player is willing to talk about it. I don’t think anyone will be surprised if sometime this season Cam Fowler is elsewhere and from what I’ve been told, it is a positive working environment with him and the Ducks about getting this done and finding him a new place to play.”

Although Fowler has been a heart and soul player for this organization, it makes sense he could be looking to play for a contender as his career winds down, especially with the youth revolution of Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe looking ready to make their mark in the league.

Cam Fowler has been a staple on the Ducks for years

Fowler has been a key piece of the Ducks' roster through thick and thin, helping the franchise reach the Western Conference Final in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

He's currently in the seventh year of an eight-year, $52 million pact he signed back in 2017, which includes a four-team trade list. But with a ton of good young players both on the roster and in the system, it makes sense that the team might explore a trade for a veteran player who deserves to be playing playoff hockey.

The same case can be made for two other veterans in forward Frank Vatrano and goaltender John Gibson, trade candidates who have also been important pieces for the Ducks.