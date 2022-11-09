By Julio Luis Munar · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Last week’s episode of Andor carefully set the stage for the Rebellion’s impending rise against the Empire, thanks to Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael’s machinations. At the same time, Cassian Andor is getting ready to escape from his Imperial captors in Narkina 5, just in time for the upcoming finale of season 1. Learn what truly went down in the latest chapter of this Star Wars series in this Andor episode 10 ending explained.

Andor episode 10 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor starts in Narkina 5 with Ulaf being taken away after dying from a stroke. While this is happening, Cassian is persuading Kino Loy to escape after learning that they won’t be let go, even after serving their sentence.

Back in their cells, Cassian tells everyone what happened in the second level and why they were killed. Kino backs him up by confirming the rumors and tells everyone that they need to figure out how to escape.

Over at the Imperial Security Bureau, Dedra Meero reports to Major Partagaz that their ploy to make Anton Kreegyr’s pilot die from an accident is well underway. They agree that the ISB will monitor what the rebel leader will do.

The following day, Kino wakes everyone up and tells them that they’re going to make their way out one way or another. They proceed to their workstations and go on about their usual routine while monitoring the guards keeping watch over them.

In Coruscant, Senator Mon Mothma and Tay Kolma receive Davo Sculdun in the former’s home to talk about getting funds without being observed by the Empire. Davo refuses to take any fee for helping out in return for his son to marry Mon’s daughter. In response, Mon asks Tay to escort Davo out. Meanwhile, Luthen speaks to Klay in his shop. She tells his superior that an unknown individual is seeking to meet him. Luthen tells her that he’ll still meet this person, even if it’s a trap.

As their shift continues, Cassian and Kino enact their escape plan, much to their fear and anxiety of their fellow prisoners. With the arrival of Ulaf’s replacement, Andor breaks a pipe open in the restroom to flood the flooring mechanism that prevents anyone from moving against the guards.

Once the mechanism has been disabled, Kino leads the other prisoners to rise up against the few guards in their way. They band together to release their fellow inmates from other levels. Kino and Cassian eventually reach the control room where they shut down all the security mechanisms the facility has in place to keep them imprisoned.

After taking control, Cassian urges Kino to speak to the prisoners. He does so and tells everyone to make their way out of the facility. He reveals what happened to level two and that they will never be released, a detail that motivates everyone to escape Narkina 5. Once Kino is done, every inmate has now made their way out. They see the open water before them and everyone jumps to their freedom, including Cassian.

In the slums below Coruscant, Luthen speaks to his contact named Lonni via a communicator. He learns that Dedra Meero is unraveling the rebel’s involvement in Aldhani and every incident Luthen is connected to. Lonni adds that they’ve captured Kreegyr’s pilot and they made his absence into an accident to keep their tracks clean. Luthen then meets Lonni in person and finds out that he wants to stop working as his spy within the Imperial Security Bureau. He refuses his resignation and urges him to continue spying for the Rebellion.

What just happened? An Andor episode 10 recap

In this Andor episode 10 recap, we see Cassian and his fellow inmates finally break out of the Imperial facility they were imprisoned in. After a series of fortunate events, the outlaw, Kino Loy, and the 5,000 prisoners held within find a way to overpower the Imperial forces guarding them and escape.

While this is happening, Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael deal with their respective contacts to further the Rebellion. The former refuses to betroth her daughter to a criminal’s son, endangering the source of funding the senator needs. Meanwhile, Luthen convinces his spy within the ISB to continue being his eyes and ears as viewers get to know more of his motivation to rebel against the Empire. With only two episodes more of Andor season 1, fans of the series will eventually learn the endgame to Mon and Luthen’s plans, as well as Cassian’s part in all of these things and how he will grow to be a rebel himself.