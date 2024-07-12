As Andres Iniesta, the legendary Spanish midfielder, approaches the end of his remarkable career, he has expressed a strong desire to return to Barcelona, the club where he became a football icon. Iniesta, now 40 years old, left Barcelona in 2018 and has since played for Vissel Kobe in Japan and, more recently, for Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Iniesta's time in the UAE Pro League has been challenging. His first season ended in disappointment as Emirates Club was relegated to Division 1 after finishing 13th in the league. Despite these setbacks, Iniesta remains passionate about his future and recently shared his aspirations at a promotional event in Madrid. He revealed that he hopes to return to Barcelona in some capacity soon.

Andres Iniesta's thoughts on returning to Barcelona

“I would like to go back to Barca at some point,” Iniesta admitted. “But obviously, I still don't know when or how; it's something nobody knows. We'll see how it all goes.” These words reflect Iniesta's deep connection to Barcelona and his uncertainty about the future. He emphasized that he wants to continue playing until he feels it is the right time to retire, showing his dedication to the game he loves.

Iniesta also shared his thoughts on Barcelona's recent managerial changes. He believes that Xavi, his former teammate and friend, should have been given more time by the club's board. Xavi faced a tough time as Barcelona's manager and was replaced by Hansi Flick after failing to win a trophy in the 2023-24 season.

“I would have loved him to continue for what he represents for me,” Iniesta said. “I hope that with him (Flick), Barca will be able to fight again for all possible titles and that there will be stability for a long time.”

Iniesta's comments highlight his hope for Barcelona's future success and his support for both Xavi and Flick. His dream of returning to Barcelona in a new role underscores his enduring bond with the club that shaped his career.

During his time at Barcelona, Iniesta won numerous titles, including nine La Liga championships and four UEFA Champions League trophies. His incredible achievements on the field have made him a beloved figure among fans and players alike. As he nears retirement, Iniesta's thoughts naturally turn to the future and the possibility of rejoining Barcelona in a new capacity.

Iniesta's potential return to Barcelona could benefit the club as it strives to regain its dominance in Spain and Europe. His experience, leadership, and deep understanding of the club's culture would be invaluable assets. Whether as a coach, mentor, or ambassador, Iniesta's presence could inspire a new generation of players and help Barcelona achieve new heights.

In addition to his desire to return to Barcelona, Iniesta has shown commitment to continuing his playing career until he feels the time is right to retire. “I want to continue playing until I feel that the moment has come to stop,” he stated. This determination underscores Iniesta's passion for football and his reluctance to step away from the game he loves prematurely.

Iniesta’s return to Barcelona in any capacity would undoubtedly be welcomed by fans and the club alike. His legacy at Barcelona is already immense, and his continued involvement would only add to it. As he contemplates his next steps, the football world will be eagerly watching to see how his journey unfolds.

Iniesta's desire to return to Barcelona reflects his lasting connection to the club and hope for its success. As he continues to play until the right moment to retire, fans around the world will be watching closely, eager to see how his journey unfolds. Iniesta's dream of rejoining Barcelona in some capacity is a testament to his love for the game and the club that made him a legend.