By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Andrew Tate’s recent Twitter beef with teenage environmental activist Great Thunberg leads to what could be the funniest way to lead cops to your own arrest.

Professional kickboxer Andrew Tate just lost his most recent bout – but the fight didn’t happen in the ring. It happened on Twitter, and he lost against a non-competitor in the most hilarious ways possible, which even led to his own arrest just because he can’t control his marbles.

A little background. Tate and his brother, Tristan, along with two others, have been under criminal investigation for allegations of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group. The two have been in hiding from authorities since April this year and have been hiding somewhere in Romania. There have been clues before that the Tate brothers are hiding in Romania, but authorities didn’t have enough evidence of this that could help them in his arrest – until Tate himself gave his location away.

Twitter Beef with Greta Thunberg, a Pizza Box, and the Arrest of Andrew Tate

Then, earlier this week, Andrew Tate randomly tagged environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. In his tweet, Tate boasted about his cars, saying: “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.” He then told Thunberg to send him her email address so he can “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.” This tweet was accompanied by a picture of Tate gassing up his Bugatti.

In response to this obnoxious tweet, Thunberg wisely dismissed Tate’s message and clapped back:

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

For an “alpha male” who has a strong following of like-minded men who feel like women are beneath men (Tate once said that women are male property), this clap back clearly stung. Tate’s immediate response was a tweet that simply said “How dare you?!”, followed by another tweet where Tate tried to deflect and pinned “small d*ck energy” and “getting a life” back at Thunberg.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGHpic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Tate’s own clap back included a video. He probably thought that he needs to really one-up Thunberg in this Twitter beef, so he went all out, smoking a cigar and wearing a robe while he ranted about Greta. Perhaps he thought it was necessary to do this, especially since he got ratioe’d real hard. If he was going to win this Twitter beef, Tate probably thought, he had to go all out.

And all out he did, with pizza and all, which led to his arrest on December 29. Apparently, the pizza he had delivered, which he funnily says in his video is delivered in a box that has not been recycled, had the logo of Jerry’s Pizza, which apparently clued in authorities to his whereabouts. Jerry’s Pizza, as it would turn out, is a Romanian pizza chain. It couldn’t have been delivered anywhere else except in Romania, so there was a high chance that Tate was in Romania. This logical reasoning turned out to be correct, and Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested and detained for at least 24 hours in Romania, following raids on their properties in Bucharest.

BBC, however, reports that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s arrest were not because of the video.

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors say. “They would have gained important sums of money.” Prosecutors also say that they had found six women who have fallen victims to the suspects.

Is Andrew Tate still in prison?

In spite of being able to tweet “The Matrix sent their agents” just earlier today, it appears that the four suspects remain in the custody of the Romanian authorities.

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate commented: “Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.” The spokesperson says that he could not provide details relating to the arrest.

While already famous for his kickboxing career by then, Andrew Tate became more prominent when he entered the Big Brother house in 2016, but was summarily dismissed from the show when a video of him hitting a woman with a belt circulated the internet. He would remain controversial for his views, especially on women, leading to him getting banned on multiple social media platforms like Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. He would later get his Twitter account back after Elon Musk took over Twitter, so we might have Musk to thank for this interesting Twitter beef.

His notoriety was so bad that his very presence in a video alongside G2 Esports CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago led to controversy, which later also led to ocelote’s removal from G2 Esports after he doubled down on his association with Andrew Tate.