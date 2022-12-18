By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Supplanting Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the whole world, Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022 has been a trending topic on the internet. Elon Musk is an entrepreneur, business tycoon, and inventor best known for Tesla, SpaceX, and his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year. In this piece, we’ll be looking at Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022.

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022 (estimated): $164 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be around $164 billion, making him the second-richest person in the world. According to reputable sources, his net worth was once almost a hundred billion dollars more than the second richest persons in the world, Bernard Arnault & family – but he has since dropped just right below them after his actions in 2022 dragged down the valuation of his companies. Still, Musk remains one of the richest techno-billionaires in the world, ahead of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Elon Reeve-Musk is a Canadian-American entrepreneur born to a Canadian mother and a South African mother. Musk spent his early childhood in South Africa. He’d finish his college education at the University of Pennsylvania after transferring from Queen’s University. He was accepted for a Ph.D. degree program in materials science at Stanford University, before dropping out to focus on his startup: Zip2.

Musk would later co-found X.com, which would focus on digital banking, leading to his partnership with the founders of Confinity, which later on become PayPal. Musk is therefore a part of the PayPal Mafia, a group of former PayPal employees and founders who later on became successful technopreneurs of their own right, founding their own companies. This illustrious group includes PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, Youtube’s Chad Hurley, Linkedin’s Reid Hoffman, and Yelp’s Russel Simmons, just to name a few.

Musk was PayPal’s biggest shareholder when eBay went in to purchase it, giving him $100 million to add to his net worth at that time even though he had just been ousted as PayPal’s CEO.

He would use this money to found and fund SpaceX, now the world’s most significant aerospace company that services even NASA. His vision for SpaceX is to produce rockets that are much more affordable than how they traditionally were, and his hands-on approach to the company’s operations allowed him to remain as its Chief Engineer and CEO since its founding in 2002. He owns 47.4% of SpaceX’s $100 billion valuation, giving Musk a hefty sum of wealth just from SpaceX.

Twenty years of experience in leading SpaceX is impressive enough, but Elon Musk accomplished way more than that. Another notable company that Elon is associated with was Tesla, which revolutionized the electric car concept from science fiction to reality. Although he didn’t found the company himself, his contributions to the company cannot be denied, and his initial investment of $6.5 million into the company in 2004 allowed the company to develop different models of Tesla until it finally developed the consumer-grade vehicles we have today. Even though Musk isn’t as involved as he once was with Tesla, he still owns 17% of Tesla’s equity, giving him an additional $5 billion in his net worth.

Musk also founded and owns Neuralink in 2016, a neurotechnology startup that aims to integrate the human brain with Artificial Intelligence. He also founded The Boring Company in 2016, an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. The company aims to serve society with intra-city looping tunnels for the conceptual Hyperloop transportation system, a way to make travel fast between cities. There are three such looping tunnels now, two in Las Vegas, and another in Los Angeles County.

Apart from his business ventures, Elon Musk is also known for his eccentric personality and controversial public persona. Elon’s words on social media giant Twitter moved the stock value of companies before, both for better or for worse.

Probably just to show the world just how much power and influence he has in his hands, Elon Musk’s ultimate flex came when he purchased Twitter itself for $44 billion. Apart from showing that this man has way too much money than any person has the right to have, Musk’s purchase of Twitter is more of a statement. What will he be doing with Twitter? Well, Musk plans to be hands-on with the company again, just like how he handled his previous business ventures. To be specific, Musk plans to reform the social media platform, advocating free speech and transparency in the platform’s coding of its search and trending algorithms. So far, these have been hollow promises and Musk has actually brought the opposite to Twitter.

While Musk’s hostile takeover of Twitter raged on, the stock value of Tesla and some of Musk’s other ventures flunked momentarily, but still held considerable value – high enough to dissuade any fears of failure. While these did affect Musk’s net worth and made his current value of $163.7 billion way lower compared to last year’s $278 billion, Elon Musk’s net worth in 2022 is still, by far, one of the highest that any human being in history has ever accumulated.