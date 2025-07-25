When the Boston Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants earlier this season, the deal was billed as a retooling, instead of an outright sell to start a larger rebuild.

While Devers is a big-named slugger with accolades headlined by three All-Star appearances, two Silver-Slugger awards, and a World Series ring, he clashed with the team over his role and all but forced his way off a team that is firmly in the mix for the AL East pennant.

Fortunately, with $260 million freed up, the Red Sox could look to improve their standings by getting even better at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, with Kevin Millar of MLB Network suggesting that Boston should go all-in on a move for Mike Trout as their new power-hitting slugger.

“Is Mike Trout available? Maybe. Did the Red Sox save $260 million when they got rid of Devers?” Millar suggested. “Can you make a deal to get Mike Trout via a trade to the Boston Red Sox? Right-handed power, you never know.”

Now granted, the idea of a Trout trade has been a hot topic for what, a decade now, as the Angels have consistently wasted Hall of Fame-caliber seasons during his MLB prime. If Los Angeles finally decides to ship Trout out of Anaheim, it will not come cheap, and may simply prove too expensive for teams questioning his long-term viability as a 33-year-old power hitter with 1,595 games and counting under his belt.

Still, if the price is right and Trout is willing to swap out one red and white uniform for another, he does fit a clear need in Boston and likely wouldn't mind spending the final chapter of his career closer to home, especially in the fall when his beloved Philadelphia Eagles start to play. If Boston wants to go all-in on the next few years, just like they did when Millar was competing for rings two decades ago in Beantown, a trade for Trout would unquestionably do just that.