Kenley Jansen’s baseball story has always been intertwined with the Los Angeles Dodgers. From catching Clayton Kershaw in rookie ball to becoming the franchise’s all-time saves leader, Jansen carved out a legacy in Dodger blue. But as the trade deadline looms, a reunion could be on the table — one that would come full circle for a player who never thought he’d wear another jersey.

“I thought I would play my whole career with the Dodgers,” Jansen said recently. And maybe, just maybe, he’ll get that chance again.

The Dodgers are hunting for right-handed bullpen help with urgency. Injuries have ravaged their relief corps, with Evan Phillips out for the year and both Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol still working their way back. With over 49% of their innings coming from the bullpen — the highest rate in the majors — Los Angeles needs stability. Jansen, who’s posted a 3.19 ERA and 17 saves this season with the Angels, offers just that.

While the Dodgers are notoriously reluctant to overpay, Jansen might come at a reasonable cost compared to more in-demand closers like Jhoan Duran or Emmanuel Clase. And unlike many of those names, Jansen has proven he’s willing to pitch in any role.

Will Kenley Jansen return to the Dodgers?

“If I have to go throw the sixth, seventh, eighth, I would do it,” Jansen said. “You play to win. You play to win a World Series.”

That mindset could make Jansen an ideal fit in a versatile Dodgers bullpen, where high-leverage innings can come in any frame.

Meanwhile, the Angels face a tough decision. Despite being projected as cellar-dwellers, they’ve hovered around .500 and sit just three games out of a wild card spot. That’s good enough to stay in the conversation — but maybe not good enough to justify doubling down.

Jansen signed with the Angels on a one-year, $10 million deal not just to rack up stats, but to help turn around a franchise mired in an 11-year playoff drought. “There’s more in the tank of this team,” he said. “I want to do something special and turn this team around.”

But the Angels are thin on pitching and even thinner on long-term assets. Letting go of expiring contracts like Jansen’s could provide much-needed depth for 2025 and beyond. As one report noted, it would be “organizational malpractice” not to explore such moves.

Still, the final stretch of July could define the Angels’ path. Their upcoming series against the Phillies, Mets, Mariners, and Rangers could make or break their postseason push. If they falter, a Jansen-to-Dodgers trade becomes not just nostalgic — but sensible.

And who knows? If the Angels deal him now, there’s always the winter to bring him back.

“My mission is the Angels,” Jansen said. But if winning is truly the mission, a return to L.A. might just be the next chapter.