The Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday to take the three-game series. They put together a big fifth inning, pushing across all four runs, and held on to win. Mike Trout hit a two-run homer for the Angels, which put him at 1,001 career RBI. He spoke with Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register about the history-making smash.

“When guys are here that long and what they mean to the organization, it’s pretty special to be part of the group,” Trout said after joining Garrett Anderson and Tim Salmon as the only Angels with 1,000 RBI. “They had unbelievable careers in an Angels uniform, and when you’re in the same conversation with them, it’s pretty special.”

Trout has been alone in third for a long time, passing Brian Downing's 846 mark during the 2022 season. On the same homer, Trout moved up to 397 in his career. With three more, he would be the 59th member of the 400-homer club. He is already the only player in Halos history with 300 dingers, with Salmon in second at 299.

The Angels have had Trout in their lineup and healthy for most of the season, which is more than they can say about the rest of the 2020s. He's played 80 games this season, more than 2021 and 2024 combined. His high-water mark for this decade is 119 in 2022, which he could beat with a healthy stretch run. Even though the numbers are not what they once were, every Trout hit and homer is meaningful at this point.

The Angels took the series against the Mariners to move to 51-55 on the season. They are five games out of the final Wild Card spot, co-held by the Mariners and the Texas Rangers. Next up, the Halos host the Rangers for three games in Anaheim. Those games could determine whether they sell or buy at the MLB trade deadline.