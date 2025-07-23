2025 has been yet another up and down season for the Los Angeles Angels. Losing veteran manager Ron Washington for the rest of the season due to health problems was a massive blow. The Angels are fourth in the AL West, ten games behind the Houston Astros. However, the team is only four games out of the last AL Wild Card spot. At the moment, it's unlikely that Los Angeles GM Perry Minasian will sell. However, if the team starts to slide over the next few days, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has speculated what a fire sale would look like.

“The Angels could all but control the deadline, peddling righty José Soriano (three additional years of club control), lefty Yusei Kikuchi (owed $42 million in 2026-27) and lefty reliever Reid Detmers (three more years of control, and a number of clubs would want him to return to starting),” wrote Rosenthal on Wednesday. “They also could trade outfielder Taylor Ward (free agent after 2026) and perhaps even sell high on Jo Adell (free agent after ‘27).”

If Minasian decided to execute a sell off this big, he'd likely need the approval of owner Arte Moreno to go through with it. Trading all of these players would certainly lead to a painful rebuild. One that Minasian might not survive. If Moreno commits to it, then any trade that could help Los Angeles build towards the future should be something that Minasian and the Angels brass should consider. Will they blow it up, or be more conservative as the trade deadline approaches?

Will Angels decide to tear it all down at MLB trade deadline?

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As fun as that scenario is, it's highly unlikely that the Angels tear it all down. ESPN's Jeff Passan thinks that the team will likely consider trying to trade for starting pitching, as Moreno will once likely push Minasian to be a buyer at the deadline. While that would probably be a mistake, it means that Rosenthal's other prediction is more likely.

“The more likely scenario for the Angels is to trade potential free agents such as lefty Tyler Anderson, closer Kenley Jansen, infielder Luis Rengifo and third baseman Yoan Moncada,” reported Rosenthal. “If they somehow buy – you never know with Moreno – they could upgrade virtually any part of their roster.”

Tearing it all down might just be the right move. If the Angels decide to do just that, then they can truly control the outcome of this season's trade deadline. But if they hold back and make more short-sighted deals, then the long-term health of this franchise could once again take a hit.

