The Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout added another historic milestone to his Hall of Fame-caliber career on Sunday. Trout crushed a 443-foot two-run homer to center in the fifth, adding to the Angels' 2-0 lead and securing his 1,000th and 1,001st RBI.

The blast came in the fifth inning off a 96 MPH four-seam fastball from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, marking Trout’s 19th home run of the 2025 season and 397th of his career, just three shy of reaching 400.

Trout becomes the 299th player in MLB history to reach the 1,000-RBI milestone and the third in the Angels franchise history, joining Garret Anderson (1,292) and Tim Salmon (1,016). He is now one of only nine active players to achieve the feat, a list that includes Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, and Giancarlo Stanton.

The 33-year-old veteran entered Sunday slashing .233/.360/.459 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs across 79 games. His performance came after going hitless in his first two at-bats of the game, both resulting in strikeouts.

Mike Trout’s homer followed a chaotic inning for Gilbert, who loaded the bases with no outs by issuing two walks and hitting a batter. The Angels pushed two runs across on an RBI fielder’s choice and a wild pitch before Trout stepped in and crushed the two-run shot.

This milestone blast added to Trout’s dominance over the Mariners. He now holds 55 career home runs and 441 total bases against Seattle, both the most by any player against the franchise.

Trout, currently limited to designated hitter duties since May 30 due to a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee, hopes to return to the outfield later this season. He had attempted pregame outfield drills after the All-Star break but experienced discomfort that led to another shutdown.

Since debuting in 2011 after being drafted 25th overall in 2009, Trout has accumulated 1,713 hits, 396 home runs, and a career .296 batting average with a .983 OPS across 1,596 games. He has earned three MVP awards, 11 All-Star selections, and nine Silver Sluggers. Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Trout remains one of the most impactful players in the game.

The Angels, currently sitting at 50-55 and fourth in the AL West, continue to lean on Trout’s offensive power as he moves closer to yet another milestone, 400 career home runs.