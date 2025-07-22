The New York Mets turned to Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning to close out a wild comeback against the Los Angeles Angels Monday. Fans were fed up with Diaz after a rocky start to the season. But the veteran closer has been brilliant for New York since some early struggles. And he picked up his 20th save of the season against the Angels.

Diaz also hit a major milestone in Monday’s outing, recording the 800th strikeout of his career. And he did it in just 492 1/3 innings. Only three players – Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader and Craig Kimbrel – reached 800 career Ks in fewer innings, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Edwin Díaz's final strikeout tonight was the 800th of his career. Only three players have reached that milestone in fewer career innings, per Elias: -Aroldis Chapman

-Josh Hader

-Craig Kimbrel pic.twitter.com/ALtflIdgzh — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Diaz was at the top of his game against the Angels. He faced the heart of LA’s lineup in the ninth and struck out the side, getting Nolan Schanuel and Mike Trout swinging before ending the game by catching Taylor Ward looking at a 87 mph slider, for strikeout No. 800.

Edwin Diaz had dominated in 2025

After a down year in 2024, Diaz was off at the start of the season. His ERA ballooned to 5.59 after his first 10 appearances. But then he locked in. He posted a 0.31 ERA over his next 28.2 innings and he’s now allowed just one earned run over his last 29 appearances while recording 44 strikeouts.

Diaz hasn’t allowed a run in last 15 appearances. He’s given up just eight hits and three walks with 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings since June 2. The ninth-year veteran is now down to a 1.60 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings on the season.

Diaz received NL Reliever of the Month honors for May and earned his third-career All-Star Game nod. He’s already matched his save total from last season in just 39 appearances in 2025.

The Mets rallied on Monday to beat the Angels 7-5. New York got a boost from the return of Francisco Alvarez, who had been demoted to the minors in June after struggling at the plate. Batting eighth in his return to the major league club, the catcher doubled and scored two runs.

The bottom of the Mets lineup came up big against Los Angeles as Brett Baty hit a two-run homer in the fourth to get New York on the board. Luisangel Acuna singled and scored a run in the seventh inning, helping the Mets tie the game.

New York needed to win to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Red Sox on a rare walk-off catcher interference call. The Mets remain a half-game behind the Phillies in the NL East.