The Los Angeles Angels moved to 49-52 on the season after suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 loss on Tuesday to the New York Mets. With the trade deadline approaching and the Angels falling off the pace in the playoff race, they might end up being a selling ballclub. It looks like another year is going to pass with Mike Trout, an all-time great and a future Hall of Famer, set to miss the playoffs yet again.

Trout has been hitting well at the plate over the past month or so; since the 23rd of June, the Angels designated hitter has been putting up an OPS of .935. That may not be the mark he was at during his heyday, but that's a more than productive mark that will help stave off allegations of him being “washed up”.

However, on Tuesday, Trout did not have the best of games. He went 1-5 from the plate, including two strikeouts and a game-ending pop fly to first base. And after the game, the Angels star admitted to having a bit of an issue with his swing at the moment, which led to a subpar outing in their loss to the Mets.

“I think when I feel good and when my swing is where it should be, I get good results. I feel like I've just been battling through some stuff in the cage since the break,” Trout admitted, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The stats indeed show that Trout hasn't been very good since coming out of the All-Star break. Since the 18th of July, he's putting up an OPS of .635, with 11 strikeouts to show for in just 25 plate appearances. For a designated hitter especially, this kind of production is far from ideal.

But perhaps as Trout gets into the swing of things (literally), he'll be able to shake off this poor play to try and power one last push for the postseason for the Angels.

Mike Trout, Angels doomed to mediocrity

Trout has only made the playoffs once in his Hall of Fame career, and when he did (back in 2014), his Angels got swept despite being the higher-seeded team.

The Angels have been hovering near the .500 mark for the entirety of Trout's career, and surely enough, in games that Trout has played in, Los Angeles has gone 800-793 all-time (50.2 percent win rate).

With Trout set to turn 34 years old this August, time is running out on him and his World Series dreams.