The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to a left hamstring strain, which just adds to the lengthy list of injuries he has suffered since signing with the team ahead of the 2020 season. Rendon came up limping after running out an infield hit during the Angels' 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The third baseman spoke about the latest injury.
“[I'm feeling] not too great,” Anthony Rendon said, via Field Level Media. “Frustration. Anger. Mad. Any of those adjectives you want to use.”
Rendon started the season cold in the first few games of the season but had heated up in recent weeks. He was hoping to finally deliver what the Angels had hoped for when he signed the seven-year, $245 million contract with the team ahead of the 2020 season. He said he had just started to see the ball better.
“I'm starting to barrel the ball more, and when I didn't, I was just starting to find holes,” Rendon said, via Field Level Media. “Like earlier in the season, I was barreling it, and they were catching it. I think that's the most frustrating part, I was getting into a groove and, of course, this happens.”
Rendon was batting .267 with a .325 on-base percentage on the season before getting hurt, according to FanGraphs.. He will hope for a quick recovery and to pick up where he left off before getting hurt. Hopefully, this injury does not derail his season, like it has in prior years with the Angels
Anthony Rendon's career
Rendon was one of the better third basemen in the league earlier in his career with the Washington Nationals. He really came into his own from 2017 through 2019, although he had some good seasons before that. He was a huge part of the Nationals winning the 2019 World Series, the first title for the franchise. He parlayed that into a large contract with the Angels.
Los Angeles was looking to spend big on a starting pitcher that offseason, and missed on landing Gerrit Cole, who signed with the New York Yankees that winter. Stephen Strasburg also re-signed with the Nationals. After that, the Angels pivoted to Rendon.
Rendon did have a good 2020 season with the Angels, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. When MLB returned to the full schedule in 2021, Rendon started to struggle with injuries, playing 58 games, which is to this day the most he has played since signing with the Angels.
Rendon played 47 games in 2022, followed by 43 games in 2023. Both seasons were impacted by injuries. So far this year, Rendon played in 19 games.
Previously, Rendon's comments regarding baseball “not being a top priority” has garnered criticism. Still, the Angels hoped he could turn things around this season.
The Angels sit at 9-13 on the season after losing on Sunday to the Reds. They will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games this week before welcoming the Minnesota Twins next weekend. Rendon hopes he can return shortly after that series.