Well, that's something you don't see everyday. In one of the most brutal blowouts in MLB history, the Los Angeles Angels completely demolished the Colorado Rockies 25-1. Yes, you read that right. The Angels did drop twenty-five runs on Colorado's head. It's something that you never really see today. After the game, OF Mickey Moniak shared some thoughts on their blow-out win.

“Today was just one of those days, where everyone was feeling good and we were getting the right pitches to hit,” Moniak said. “And we were able to capitalize on it.”

Coors has always been a hitter-friendly field. The thinner air allows a fly ball to travel further than most stadiums. Even with that in mind, though, it's still insane that a team can go for twenty-five runs in a game. A poor start from their pitcher and a shoddy relief job by his replacement gave the Angels chances to extend the lead to astronomical heights.

What's even more amazing for the Angels is this performance came on a night where Shohei Ohtani only hit on one of his seven at-bats. Moniak was the star of the show, going 5-for-5 on the night. Mike Trout was also electric, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a walk. That's a performance that you love to see from your team.

The Angels have always been thought of as a team run by Ohtani and Trout. That still rings true today: the team is centered around their stars. However, this season has proved that even with one of these guys performing at a high level, there's someone ready to take over.