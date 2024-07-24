FX has announced the premiere date for What We Do in the Shadows' sixth and final season, Deadline reported.

The first three episodes of season six will premiere on FX at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and will stream the next day on Hulu. The Emmy-nominated show's final season will have 11 episodes.

Seasons one through five of the series are available on Disney+ internationally. Season six will follow.

But first, a farewell tour

What We Do in the Shadows will start its Farewell Tour on Thursday, July 25, at the San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal will attend the panel together with executive producer and writer Paul Simms and EP and director Kyle Newacheck. The panel will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. PT in Hall H. It will also include a sneak peek at one of the new episodes of the upcoming final season.

What We Do in the Shadows chronicles the nightly adventures of vampire roommates Nandor (Noval), Laszlo (Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Proksch) as try to live in harmony with the rest of the human in Staten Island. Their former familiar and now human friend Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is there to guide them, along with their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal).

In the fifth season, after Guillermo spent a brief time as an honest-to-goodness vampire he's now taking stock of his life and finds that he's on the verge of an identity crisis: Who is he, if not a familiar? The vampires are having their own reckoning as well when their former roommate returns after a half-century nap. They're forced to re-evaluate what they have done in all that time. Goals accomplished: 0, dream pursued: 0, part of the New World conquered: well, how about their street and part of Ashley Street.

This final season, the vampire roommates and Guillermo will try things they've never tried before: enter the workforce (or at least make the attempt), visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party (without eating any of the other attendees), fête The Baron and conjure a demon. As for answering the pressing questions of their existence, they'll somehow fit that in their very busy schedules.

The series earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations for their fifth season, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for first-time nominee Berry. The show also received nods for Writing, Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination. Last year, it earned five Emmy nods and has received 29 all in all, winning once in 2022 for Best Costume.

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement and was based on the 2014 film of the same title he co-wrote with Taika Waititi. Clement, Waititi, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush all serve as executive producers along with Simms and Newacheck.