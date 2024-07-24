Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made a surprising pitch to Liverpool‘s Mohamed Salah, urging the Egyptian superstar to consider a transfer to the League One side as his contract with the Reds enters its final year, reported by GOAL.

As Salah's contract with Liverpool runs down, speculation about his future is rife. Despite rumors linking him to the Saudi Pro League, Salah appears committed to Liverpool for the current season. Amidst this uncertainty, Reynolds has cheekily suggested that Salah join Wrexham. This bold proposal was made during a promotional event for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, where Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were asked which Premier League footballer they would choose to be.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman weigh in

Hugh Jackman was quick to praise Salah, stating, “Mo Salah. I mean, to be even in the same sentence as you is incredibly cool.” He read from a card highlighting Salah's professionalism and dedication, comparing it to his own long and successful Hollywood career. Jackman emphasized Salah's work ethic, consistency, and longevity, traits that have made him a standout performer in the Premier League.

Reynolds, not to be outdone, interjected humorously, suggesting they could expound more on Salah's accomplishments. He then made a direct appeal to Salah, saying, “Ryan Reynolds, co-chairman, Wrexham AFC. Mo, you would be warmly embraced at the Racecourse Ground in North Wales.” Jackman added humorously, “You wouldn't get a full 90 minutes but probably like 20 minutes every game,” to which Reynolds cheekily responded, “All we need is five. Think about it.”

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has been instrumental in the club's success. He has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. His tenure at Anfield has been marked by consistent excellence and numerous accolades. However, with his contract set to expire in 2025, there is a possibility he could leave on a free transfer.

While a move to Wrexham seems far-fetched, Reynolds' playful approach underscores the unpredictable nature of football transfers. It also highlights the growing ambition of Wrexham under its high-profile ownership, aiming to make headlines and attract attention from top-tier talent.

What's next for Wrexham



Reynolds' Wrexham team continues their pre-season tour in North America, facing Premier League side Chelsea and Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps. Meanwhile, Liverpool is set to play a friendly against Real Betis this weekend. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Salah's next move and whether any serious offers emerge for the Liverpool star.

While the likelihood of Mohamed Salah joining Wrexham remains slim, Reynolds' lighthearted pitch has added an entertaining twist to the transfer saga, reminding fans that in football, anything is possible.