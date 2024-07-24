Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s new manager, has expressed confidence that Enzo Fernandez will reintegrate smoothly into the squad despite the controversy surrounding his involvement in a racist song after Argentina's Copa America victory, reported by GOAL.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is under scrutiny after sharing a video of the Argentina national team singing a song deemed “racist and discriminatory” by the French Football Federation. Following the backlash, Fernandez issued a public apology. Now, Chelsea's new head coach, Enzo Maresca, has defended the 23-year-old, emphasizing that the situation has been addressed appropriately.

Maresca's perspective on Enzo Fernandez



Speaking in Santa Clara, Maresca downplayed the issue, asserting that both the player and the club have made their apologies clear. “The player issued a statement, apologised, and the club did the same. I don't think there is something to add; the situation is already clear,” Maresca said.

When asked if Fernandez might face difficulties rejoining the squad, Maresca was reassuring. “I don't think so, to be honest. In the end, they are all human beings. I don't think there are any bad intentions from any of them,” he added.

Maresca further emphasized that Fernandez is not a bad person and that such incidents can happen. “When Enzo is back, I don't think we will have any problems. The player has already clarified the situation, and the club did the same. There is nothing to add. He is not a bad human being. It can happen. I don't think there are any problems at all,” Maresca concluded.

While some Chelsea players were reportedly very upset with Fernandez's actions, including teammate Wesley Fofana who labeled the incident as “uninhibited racism,” there seems to be a move towards resolution within the squad. Club captain Reece James revealed he had a private conversation with Fernandez about the incident.

James stated, “Enzo acknowledged he did wrong and apologised to the club and the team. I have spoken to Enzo and everyone involved but those conversations have to stay in-house.”

What's next for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea is set to begin their North American tour with a match against Wrexham on Wednesday, followed by games against Celtic on Saturday and Club America on July 31. Fernandez will not join the pre-season tour as he has been given time off after his international duties. According to the Daily Mail, he is expected to rejoin the Chelsea squad on Monday.

Despite the controversy, Maresca's support and the efforts to address the issue within the team suggest that Fernandez’s return to the squad will be managed smoothly. The focus will likely shift back to football as Chelsea gears up for the new season, hoping to leave this incident behind and move forward united.