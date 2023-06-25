The Los Angeles Angels not only destroyed the Colorado Rockies in their showdown on Saturday, but Mike Trout and co. also made plenty of franchise history in the process.

LA got off to a hot start and just took the wind out of Colorado's sails with their dominant performance. The Angels had a 13-run third inning, powered by Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss who hit three home runs on three straight pitches to open the period. It was all LA after that, with the team going up 23-0 by the end of the fourth inning.

The Rockies scored in the eighth inning, but that's all they could muster as they fell 25-1 to the Angels. LA got their revenge in the ultimate way possible after losing to Colorado on Friday, 7-4.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the win, the Angels also set a franchise record for most runs with 25 and hits with 28. Their 24-run win is also the third-largest margin of victory by any team since at least 1901, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Even making things more amazing, Shohei Ohtani didn't even have to do a lot. He actually finished the contest with the fewest hits among the Angels starters, though he had the most strikeouts with two.

It's definitely a massive confidence booster for the Angels, which is something they need as they try to catch up with the Texas Rangers in the AL West. It remains to be seen if LA can keep the momentum on their side, but fans are surely feeling optimistic after Saturday's win.